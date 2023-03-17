Amin Al Magrebi is a journalist with Business Insider. Business Insider

I’ve started keeping a budget to reduce my unnecessary expenses. After all, consumer prices have risen sharply in the past year. It only takes me a few minutes a day to get an overview of my finances. Despite rising prices, I was able to reduce my expenses by more than 20 percent with the help of my household book.

Until recently, there was always movement in my bank account: the money came in to be spent again immediately. I’ve never had trouble making money, but my expenses were a different story.

But now many things are becoming more expensive – a constant theme in conversations with work colleagues, friends and family members. At the latest when gas prices rose, many of my university friends complained that they could no longer cope with their budgets.

I felt the same way. At the latest when I got my gas bill, I knew: It couldn’t go on like this. So I wanted to know what I was spending my money on. In mid-October, I decided to keep track of my expenses with a budget.

The budget book does not take much time

I was aware from the start that a new habit will only be followed consistently and sustainably if it doesn’t make life more difficult. I had never kept a household book in my life and I was intimidated, I didn’t want to work with Excel spreadsheets. That’s why I was looking for an app for the household book.

The first free app that was shown to me was the Finanzchecker app from Sparkasse, you don’t even need an account at the bank for that. I downloaded the app and started to enter everything I had spent in the previous days.

Then I set the first output categories. The easiest was to identify necessary and repetitive expense categories: rent, non-alcoholic food and beverages, cell phone bills, subscriptions, college tuition, household expenses, and then personal health and hygiene expenses.

The other spending categories often changed in the first two months. Ultimately, the following categories established themselves for me: clothes, visits to the hairdresser, books, travel expenses, visits to clubs, alcohol and cigarettes, gifts, expenses for friends and sport.

Keeping a budget will quickly become a habit

I noticed in the first few weeks that I had never kept a household book for two reasons. The first reason was the fear of being confirmed that I was wasteful. The second reason was my laziness.

The second reason turned out to be total nonsense. I only need a few minutes every day to enter or supplement income and expenses. Most of my expenses are now in the app before I even leave a supermarket or restaurant. I usually enter everything while I’m still in line at the checkout. Even when I’m out with friends, I enter everything at the same time.

Spending habits change automatically

After two weeks of budgeting, I opened the app and realized I was spending way too much money on things that weren’t necessary, let alone contributing to my financial goal of reducing expenses.

I canceled several subscriptions that I no longer use. I also think twice about buying clothes. I now take a more critical view of club evenings, which often ended with an Uber to take us home. It’s often not worth it to me.

I don’t feel like I’m limiting myself or giving up things I like. My goal of spending less money on things that don’t make me happy makes me feel empowered and motivated to keep going.

Overall, I reduced my expenses by more than 20 percent. I’ve also started investing my money regularly in an ETF savings plan.

The increased energy prices and inflation were the main reasons why I started with a household book. But I should have started much earlier. Regardless of how energy prices and inflation develop, I am certain that I will continue to keep the budget book.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.