Housing benefit law: More money for tenants – municipalities at the attack

City of Nuremberg doubles staff

More cases that have to be processed by the housing benefit administration also means more staff is needed. The city of Nuremberg hired 25 new employees. The number of employees in the housing benefit office has thus doubled.

Despite this, the processing time has not yet become shorter. The new staff must first be trained.

help from the unions

In addition, the matter is complicated, says Alexander Eglmaier. He works at the DGB in Nuremberg and helps union members fill out the eight-page application. “They ask: Do you have a pension? Is there a roommate? Is there a woman? Is someone severely disabled? How many residents are there in the apartment? Are there plans to add another resident soon? Do you receive BAföG? Do you receive SGB- II funds?” The DGB jumps to the side of the city administration with its housing benefit advice, says Middle Franconia’s trade union boss Stephan Doll.

“We know that the municipalities are overburdened with the issue,” Doll explains the support. A pilot project by the way. “We as the DGB Mittelfranken were the first in Bavaria. We just wanted to give help to the people who need it.” In addition, the applicants get their money faster if the applications are filled out correctly. A win-win situation from the DGB’s point of view.

City day complains about bureaucracy costs

However, not for the municipalities. They complain about the high costs of the housing benefit bureaucracy, according to the Bavarian Association of Cities. “The financial consequences for cities and counties were not considered in the legislation,” says Johann Kronauer from the municipal umbrella organization. A reimbursement of costs or a subsidy are not provided.

This is also criticized by trade unionist Doll. “You can no longer make the mistakes of the past and decide something at federal or state level that the local authorities then have to pay for,” he says with a worried look at Nuremberg’s budget situation.

Nuremberg is Bavaria’s debt queen

The city of Nuremberg created the new positions last autumn, when the new housing benefit law was still being discussed in Berlin. Despite the shortage of skilled workers, a sufficient number of applicants were found. However, this increases the burden on the municipal budget. No municipality in Bavaria already has a higher per capita debt than Nuremberg.

Nevertheless, social officer Ries “does not assume that the jobs that we need for housing benefit or for other subsistence services in the city are so serious that they throw the city budget out of step”.

Computer help with the application

25 additional employees with a total of around 11,000 jobs in the city administration can be gotten over, says speaker Ries. Whether there will have to be cuts elsewhere will only become apparent when the budget is discussed in the autumn. However, the situation will definitely get worse if public sector wages are soon to rise. Municipalities throughout Bavaria are already making cuts and considering where and how they can absorb the additional costs. Computer programs that are now used to reduce processing times are of little help.

Back to the housing office: After almost half an hour, the family man steps out into the street, disappointed. Nothing concrete came of his inquiry. “Now look at the files again and forward them to the clerk,” says his companion.