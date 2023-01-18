[The Epoch Times, January 16, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Song) Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China on the 16th showed that in December 2022, housing prices in 70 large and medium-sized cities across the country had dropped month-on-month for 16 consecutive months.The sales prices of commercial housing in all tier cities were flat or down month-on-month; first-tier cities rose year-on-year, and second- and third-tier cities decreased year-on-year。

According to the analysis, the month-on-month rise in new housing prices in first-tier cities does not represent a correction in market enthusiasm. The overall property market has entered winter in an all-round way. The problems facing the property market are not only real estate issues, but also the issue of economic income expectations.

Housing prices in 70 cities fell for 16 consecutive months month-on-month

The National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China released data on house prices in 70 cities today (16th), showing that 55 cities had a month-on-month decrease in new home prices, an increase of 4 cities, and 53 cities had a year-on-year decrease, an increase of 2 cities. There were 63 cities where the price of second-hand housing decreased month-on-month, an increase of 1, and 64 cities decreased year-on-year, the same number as last month. The month-on-month decline expanded from 0.4% to 0.5%.

Among the 70 cities, Chengdu and Kunming are the only cities where second-hand housing prices have risen both month-on-month and year-on-year.

Lu Media Jiemian News reported that housing prices in 70 key cities across the country have dropped month-on-month for 16 consecutive months. According to Reuters estimates, the price of new houses in 70 cities fell by 0.2% month-on-month, the same as last month; it fell by 1.5% year-on-year, the eighth consecutive month of decline.

Yan Yuejin, research director of Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute, told Lu Media Tianmu News that 2023 is an important stage for the housing price index to strive to build a bottom and stabilize, and stabilizing housing prices is still an important task.

Year-on-year and month-on-month house price changes in first-, second- and third-tier cities in December

The sales price of new commercial housing in first-tier cities fell by 0.2% month-on-month to remain flat, and rose by 2.5% year-on-year, which was the same as in November; the sales price of second-hand residential buildings fell by 0.5% month-on-month, which was 0.1% more than November, and rose by 0.6% year-on-year , an increase of 0.6% lower than that in November.

The sales price of new commercial housing in second-tier cities decreased by 0.3% month-on-month, a decrease of 0.1% compared with November, and a decrease of 1.1% year-on-year, a decrease of 0.1% compared with November; the sales price of second-hand housing decreased by 0.4% month-on-month, the same rate of decrease as November, and a year-on-year decrease of 0.1%. It fell 3.2%, the same decline as in November.

The sales price of new commercial housing in third-tier cities decreased by 0.3% month-on-month and 3.9% year-on-year, both of which were the same as in November; the sales price of second-hand residential buildings decreased by 0.4% month-on-month, which was 0.1% lower than that in November, and decreased by 4.8% year-on-year, which was the same as that in November. same month.

Analysis: The overall property market has entered winter in an all-round way

The official media China News reported that Zhang Bo, director of the 58 Anjuke Research Institute, pointed out that the month-on-month rise in the prices of new houses in the first-tier cities Beijing and Shanghai cannot fully represent the correction of the market heat, and changes in the transaction structure on a larger level. Ascension is the direct factor.

Sina News reported that Zhang Dawei, chief analyst of Centaline Real Estate, said, “This also means that the overall property market has entered winter, especially the performance of second-hand housing prices. At present, from the perspective of price trends, there is no obvious easing policy in first-tier cities, and December 2022 will be greatly affected by the epidemic, causing the market to continue to cool down.”

Zhang Dawei predicted, “It is expected that the market will continue to slump in the first half of 2023. Compared with the adjustment of the property market in previous years, this round of game period is very long. It should be noted that the current problems facing the property market are not only real estate issues, but more economic income. expected problems.”

Shanghai Centaline Real Estate market analyst Lu Wenxi believes that, judging from the trend, the market adjustment has not yet ended, and the short-term transaction volume may further shrink, and the price may also be further lowered.

According to Tianmu News, Li Yujia, chief researcher at the Housing Policy Research Center of the Guangdong Provincial Urban Planning Institute, said that due to weak property market and economic fundamentals, it is unlikely that there will be a substantial rebound, especially a rebound in housing prices. The subsequent market trend depends not only on the strength of policies, especially the strength of policies in first-tier cities, but also on the restoration of residents’ employment and income expectations.

Li Yujia said, “House prices have fallen month-on-month for 16 months, and the year-on-year decline has also been close to a year, which has led to a change in market expectations, that is, it is expected that prices may continue to fall, which has worsened the demand for buying houses and led to a weak market.”

