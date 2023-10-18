Housing shortage – construction projects: Should there be a fee for objections? -News

Contents

Many construction projects are blocked by objections. It is now required that unsuccessful objections be subject to a fee. The Federal Council must examine the idea.

Finding an affordable rental apartment has become almost impossible in some places. And the problem is likely to get even worse. Because while the population is growing, the number of permits for new rental apartments has been falling for years. According to real estate consultant Wüest Partner, 42,200 residential units were approved in 2022 – this is the lowest value since 2003.

As a result, there could be a shortage of more than 50,000 rental apartments by 2026. “We are moving towards a housing shortage,” says Martin Tschirren, director of the Federal Office for Housing (BWO), in “Eco Talk”.

Legend: Desired property A housing estate with almost 200 apartments is being built at the Hard tram depot in Zurich. Keystone/Christian Beutler

In our company alone, 2,000 apartments are currently blocked due to objections.

One reason for the shrinking number of permits: objections to building projects from the population. They slow down projects, lead to more requirements and thus extend the approval period. In Switzerland, an average of 140 days elapse between the building application and the building permit. as the Zürcher Kantonalbank calculated. The trend is rising: since 2010, the approval period has increased by 70 percent, according to the ZKB. Urban centers require particularly patience: in the canton of Zurich, those willing to build have to be patient for an average of 170 days. In the city of Zurich, it takes 330 days from the planning application to the building approval.

Building regulations and interest rates also play a role

Objections to building projects are an important, but not the only, reason for the decline in approved housing units. Building regulations and the associated high requirements for new building projects also play a role, according to real estate consultant Wüest Partner. Added to this are higher construction prices and rising interest rates. These make investments in real estate less attractive.

Rebecca Kull, co-owner and co-managing director of the construction company HRS, knows what that means. HRS implements construction projects for private and institutional investors. “In our company alone, 2,000 apartments are currently blocked due to objections,” says Kull in “Eco Talk”. “Our competitors and customers are no better off.”

Federal Council should examine fees

According to a ruling by the Federal Court, in principle no costs may be imposed on those objecting to construction projects. There is now political resistance to this. Two proposals on the topic are currently being discussed in the councils. “The opportunity to object is often used as a means of delaying legally compliant but undesirable construction projects for as long as possible without risking costs,” writes Council of States Leo Müller (Die Mitte) in one Postulate. The cantons should therefore again be given the opportunity to impose a fee on unsuccessful objections. At the special session on the housing shortage in September, the Federal Council was commissioned to examine such a fee.

The hurdles for legitimate objections must not be too high.

“A fee could actually reduce the number of hopeless objections that simply aim to delay projects,” says BWO director Martin Tschirren. The big question now is how high the fee should be. On the one hand, it has to be high enough to have an impact. On the other hand, however, it should not affect the constitutional right to object: “The hurdles for legitimate objections must not be too high,” said Tschirren.

Building contractor Rebecca Kull, on the other hand, is skeptical as to whether a fee alone will speed up projects. “Objections are sometimes taken all the way to federal court in order to slow down a project by several years,” says Kull. She therefore demands that the path from the first instance to the Federal Court be shortened.