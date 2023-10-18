Housing shortage: How the co-living provider Habyt is growing rapidly

Habyt founder Luca Bovone wants to make existing living spaces more efficient to use. Habyt

If Airbnb is the villain in the real estate business, then Habyt founder Luca Bovone counts himself as one of the good guys. Instead of withdrawing well-located apartments from the housing market and offering them to tourists for short city trips, the 32-year-old wants to create more living space – in the long term. That’s why he is liked by governments and authorities and maintains “a very good relationship” with them, as Bovone says. On his Habyt platform, the founder offers a total of more than 30,000 residential units in more than 50 cities in Europe, Asia and North America. His trick is actually simple: move walls.

The founder makes space for at least four residents out of a typical 75 square meter apartment in Berlin, which would otherwise be occupied by a single household or a couple. Smaller rooms but more apartments in total is his motto to solve the lack of affordable living space in big cities. In Germany in particular, despite the dire situation – an estimated 700,000 apartments are missing – living conditions have become increasingly lavish: loud Federal Statistical Office At the end of 2021, a person had an average of around 48 square meters of living space and 2.3 rooms available – an increase of around 37 percent within 30 years. In other countries, such as Japan, living in small living spaces, so-called “micro-apartments”, has long been part of everyday life for city residents.

Bovone builds on this, the concept is also called “co-living”. The original idea was to bring people who share the same interests or have similar jobs together in a shared apartment. In addition to the kitchen, bathroom and living room, the residents also share co-working spaces, for example. In contrast to a student shared apartment, however, they are offered hotel-like services, such as weekly cleaning, new furniture and the costs for WiFi and electricity are included in the total price.

Changing co-living: access to living space is more important than community

According to Bovone, who founded Habyt in Berlin in 2017, the purpose of his startup has changed in recent years: “We had a very fundamental and profound pivot in our value proposition,” says the founder. “Through customer surveys, we realized that it is not community interests that make Habyt’s value, but rather access to living space, which also has to do with the ongoing housing crisis that many cities are experiencing.” In the meantime, it is about helping people who don’t have a place to live find to help. For example, an engineer from India moves to Berlin to work for a large company like Zalando. In general, most of Habyt’s customers are around 30 years old, single and working, but young couples or young families also rent larger apartment units. Around 70 percent of customers went abroad to work or study, 30 percent were locals.

Bovone charges 830 euros per month for a fully equipped room with twelve square meters in a three-person shared apartment in Berlin’s Wedding district. The service fees are already included in the price. A furnished apartment with an area of ​​38 square meters, located in Moabit, costs 1,450 euros per month on the platform. This means that Habyt rents are significantly higher than the average price per square meter of 18.30 euros, according to the real estate agent Engel & Völkers has been common in Berlin since 2023. Bovone charges twice to four times as much for its apartments as an average landlord in Berlin-Mitte.

In order to build up its offering, Bovone specifically buys or leases new and old apartments. The founder has these renovated so that they can be used more efficiently and are also more sustainable. Through better insulation and environmentally friendly materials, electricity and gas consumption per person should be reduced. According to the founder, homeowners who incur high investment costs would benefit from maximum returns after the renovation. Bovone either enters into a long-term lease agreement with them or agrees on a management contract, whereby the startup receives a fixed percentage deduction from the rental income.

In shared spaces like this one in Berlin, Habyt residents can work, relax or eat. Habyt

Aggressive expansion: six acquisitions in six years

In this way, the native Italian was able to achieve considerable growth with his startup in six years – and eliminate competitors. In Germany, Habyt took over the co-living platform Homefully from Frankfurt as well as the Berlin providers Goliving and Quarters in 2021. In the same year, Bovone also snapped up the Spanish startup Erasmo’s Room. Last year, the founder continued his expansion in Asia and North America and first took over Hmlet from Singapore, then the US provider Common Living in 2023. His calculation: to build a large inventory of apartments worldwide while keeping the risk as low as possible.

At the same time, it sets off a wave of consolidation: “In Europe, we are currently growing so much on our own,” says Bovone. “There is no other significant player that is big enough for a takeover to make sense for us.” The founder only sees potential in Habyt’s secondary markets, Asia and the USA: “We are currently working on a few potential transactions in these regions.” Bovone has already made inroads into Canada, where a further 10,000 residential units are to be built. In addition, there are plans to double the portfolio in Hong Kong and Singapore by 2024 and expand into neighboring countries.

Habyt receives 40 million euros in Series C round

Bovone secured new capital for his plans in the summer: the founder raised around 40 million euros in his current Series C financing. The last money to date, around 20 million euros, flowed into Habyt in June 2021. This round was led by new backers Deutsche Invest from Munich and Korelya Capital, a Paris-based VC founded by former French culture minister Fleur Pellerin. The New York fund Exor Ventures and the investment arm of the non-profit organization Endeavor also took part.

Existing investors, including the Italian VC firm P101, HV Capital from Munich, Vorwerk Ventures and the venture capitalists Norwest and Kinnevik increased their stakes again. In addition to entering the market in new areas, Bovone wants to use the money to complete the restructuring of the most recently acquired US company Common Living and to become profitable there in 2024. According to its own statements, the startup is already in the black in the other two markets of Europe and Asia. The company claims to have increased its sales by over 40 percent this year. According to Bovone, his startup would generate several hundred million euros from apartment rentals in 2023.

Bovone doesn’t want to compare itself with providers like the Munich startup Limehome. The provider of serviced apartments collected a similar amount, around 45 million euros, from investors last year. In contrast to Habyt, the founders Josef Vollmayr and Cesar de Sousa Freitas rely on temporary apartments by converting unused commercial spaces such as hotels, offices or shops into apartments with hotel services. Other startups such as Stayery, Vision Appartements or Wunderflats, whose concept primarily appeals to tourists and business travelers, do the same thing: Since these are commercial spaces, the rental period is limited to a maximum of six months.

According to Bovone, the average stay that customers spend in serviced apartments is four to five days, while Habyt’s apartments are occupied for an average of nine months. The time window is also open. “So there is an overlap, with its maximum being very similar to our minimum.” At Habyt, commercial space made up just three percent of the portfolio, says the founder.

Conversion of unused offices into living space: Founder hopes for more government incentives

The founder is still not convinced that, given the transition to home office, a growing number of offices are empty that could potentially be converted into apartments. He thinks this is more “a trend of talk than action.” “Governments have not created incentives or cut red tape to ensure that the conversion of office to residential properties occurs more quickly,” said Bovone. In general, the process is associated with high costs. “The buildings are not really suitable for living, there are open floors and there are no pipes for several bathrooms.”

Nevertheless, the founder sees himself in a good position to enter into discussions with authorities and communities about how incentives for conversion concepts could be created. And then Bovone sees co-living providers as the main focus, rather than serviced apartment startups: “You won’t solve the housing crisis by converting an office into a premium apartment. But if you convert offices into shared apartments with lots of small rooms, the product becomes more affordable and many more people can live in the city.”

Despite its mission, Bovone doesn’t want to lose customers who only want to stay in one place for a month or 20 days – especially not to providers like Limehome. This is one of the reasons why the founder has now opened the first hotels in Singapore, Madrid and Berlin. Another one will soon be added in Hamburg. For Bovone, the hotels have another advantage: they can accommodate property owners who own commercial space in addition to residential space and are looking for a single tenant. The founder emphasizes that the focus on co-living should remain. “I’m not going to wake up one morning and say, OK, now I want to compete with Marriott or Hilton or any of those groups.”

