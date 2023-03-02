What were those times!

In November 2021, just over a year ago, the Deutsche Bundesbank’s financial stability report was not least characterized by concerns about an overheated real estate market (suspected price exaggerations of between 10% and 30% allegedly threatened to overestimate the value of loan collateral and inclined readers could get the impression gain that we were close to a German subprime.

Bearing in mind the loan-to-value ratios that apply, at least in this country, this seemed in need of an explanation, but as would soon become apparent, the entire action was probably part of a European coordination process. As early as December 1st, 2021, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) issued a recommendation regarding the vulnerabilities in the commercial real estate sector in the European Economic Area and the following day a recommendation regarding the medium-term vulnerabilities of the residential real estate sector in Austria and Germany (all can be downloaded at https://www.esrb.europa.eu/mppa/recommendations/html/index.en.html). In the same month, the board of the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) advised Helmut Ettl that the minimum standards for the granting of housing loans would be tightened (https://orf.at/stories/3240471/). In January 2022, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) followed in Germany with the announcement of extended capital adequacy requirements, specifically a systemic risk buffer for the residential real estate sector, and in Austria the planned changes to the award of contracts were specified in February (https://orf.at/stories/3247123/). It does not call for a higher equity backing, but rather defines limits with regard to the circumstances of the borrowers, including generous exemptions. The final Austrian requirement has been fully implemented since August 1, 2022, and the German one since February 1, 2023.

Parallel to all of this, the new traffic light coalition in Berlin had defined the construction of 400,000 apartments a year as a clear goal, which means 1.6 million new apartments over the entire legislative period – this again in view of the high prices and various shortages in the construction sector, which are still increasing obviously not achieve this without appropriate funding! At the same time, this meant that in Germany braking by the BaFin should coexist with acceleration by the new government – an annoying paradox that, from today’s perspective, did not attract much attention in a time that seemed extremely prosperous from today’s perspective: You could probably imagine it, like so many other things also, at that time simply afford.

turning point

With Russia’s attack on Ukraine on February 24th, 2022, the much-heralded turning point came not only in the area of ​​defence. The price increases that had already occurred as a result of various bottlenecks in the value chain for raw materials and primary products were multiplied by the indirect or direct consequences of the war. The sometimes used image of the ketchup bottle effect of inflation that followed the flood of money with a great deal of delay but then suddenly broke out took place before our eyes – it only took a spark à la Putin to let the whole MMT fly spectacularly into the air.

Moderated differently by the individual central banks, these conditions naturally had an impact on the interest rate level on the capital market. It will take a long time to look back in time to find comparable increases in interest rates over such a short period of time. Only in the last few weeks have there been increasing indications that inflation has passed its peak and that the peak in the interest rate hike cycle of the central banks is in sight. However, there are also other aspects of interest rate developments, and forecasts are particularly uncertain when they relate to the future, and not just since Mark Twain.

What had to happen in the market economy happened for the real estate sector and its financing: Rising prices/interest rates led to a significant decline in new business. Hardly a day goes by without the situation being reported in drastic figures in the media. “The big construction freeze” (Handelsblatt of February 10, 2022, p. 46 f.) or “The granting of construction loans collapses massively” (https://www.n-tv.de/wirtschaft/Vergabe-von-Bau-Krediten-bricht-massiv-ein-article23895262.html) are just two example headings of relevant reports. This means that the traffic light coalition’s propagated goals for new homes are about as far from being realized as Alaska is from Tierra del Fuego, and nobody is asking about signs of overheating anymore, but the chorus of calls for relief and additional state aid for housing construction is getting louder and louder. The only thing missing is the demand for another “special fund”!

What does that mean for the near future?

In all of this, it is mostly overlooked that the prices of existing properties are now also falling slightly, but there can be no question of a comparable erosion as in the case of new business. In any case, mortgage security within the framework of the long-established requirements should only be affected by this development in extremely exceptional cases. The President of the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks, Jens Tolkmitt, expects only moderate declines in the coming quarters and is generally optimistic:

“The overall healthy framework conditions of the German real estate market should help it to cope well with the current price correction phase.”

(

Not only in view of this, it would be advisable, instead of initiating expensive subsidies, to remove obstacles in the financing sector, which were extremely problematic from the start. In this country, the traffic light still seems to be red. BaFin President Mark Branson said in an interview with the remarkable title “BaFin boss Branson: Financial supervision has become bolder” on August 1, 2022:

“The residential and commercial real estate markets have undergone enormous development. The corresponding loan portfolios are so large that we have to be vigilant. Here we have activated systemic risk buffers to increase the resilience of the banking industry.”

(https://www.bafin.de/SharedDocs/Veroeffentlichungen/DE/RedenInterviews/re_220801_interview_dpa_p.html)

In November, another BaFin publication said:

“Branson emphasized that against this background he currently sees no need to countercyclical capital buffer and the sectoral systemic risk buffer for loans secured by residential property to be reduced or withdrawn. BaFin introduced the two buffers in spring 2022. There is currently no supply-side credit crunch. In addition, the package of measures increases the capital requirements by around EUR 22 billion. “As of the beginning of 2022, this corresponds to only 0.25 percent of the aggregated balance sheet total of the institutes – and not much more than ten percent of the existing surplus capital. Even after the buffer increase, we estimate the free capital in the German system to be more than EUR 150 billion. That’s enough to boost the economy – if the demand were there,” Branson said.”

(

This is noteworthy in at least two ways:

For one thing, one naturally wonders immediately why Mr. Branson would want to maintain a constraint that supposedly constrains nothing and has never constrained anything since its inception. Were the two buffers and in particular the systemic risk buffer for the financing of residential real estate just a fake because BaFin had to react to the recommendation of the ESRB, but knew the German lending requirements better than most of the experts in this body (cf. on the organization of the ESRB https://www.esrb.europa.eu/about/orga/html/index.de.html) and therefore saw no effective (!) need for action?

On the other hand, it is not just a question of having enough equity capital as a quantitative condition for lending, but also of the consequences of higher equity backing for the interest on residential real estate financing. While this may theoretically only appear relevant when the “free” capital has been used up, in practice this state of affairs is already anticipated (and to an increasing extent the closer we get) and consequently the systemic risk buffer has an effect on the banks’ condition calculations much earlier. In addition, the average figure reflects the distribution of free equity at banks only very inadequately, because the spread between the institutes is extremely large, especially due to the different development of the regional real estate markets. Since the level of financing costs for construction projects is of considerable importance, the systemic risk buffer should definitely have an effect, at least in parts of Germany. There is no need for a “supply-side credit crunch” over the capacity of the available credit!

Now the BaFin quotes are undeniably no longer up-to-date. So where are we today? Maybe a look across the border will help: While the Austrian National Bank was still defending the local lending rules for real estate loans in November 2022 (https://www.handelsblatt.com/finanzen/immobilien/immobilien-oesterreichs-notenbank-haelt-an-schaerferen-regeln-fuer-immo-kredite-fest/28824088.html), at its meeting on February 13, 2023, the Financial Market Stability Committee recommended a “further development” of the previous regulation through additional exceptions as of April 1, 2023 (https://www.fmsg.at/publikationen/presseaussendungen/2023/35te-sitzung.html). That may be less than what some media outlets expected in the run-up to this session, but its practical significance should not be underestimated. Obviously, despite all the massive justification rhetoric used by the institutions concerned, the level of suffering is becoming too great and with it the pathologies of regulation.

Uncoordinated parallel regulation as a timeless problem

As is so often the case, the regulation shows up as a system of tubes that communicate incorrectly or not at all. This not only affects the parallel acceleration and deceleration of the real estate sector through subsidies on the one hand and impediments on the other, but also the mutual slowing down of neighborly regulations. For example, the chairman of the WKÖ professional association of real estate and asset trustees Gerald Gollenz is quoted as saying:

“Currently, this dilemma is leading to alternative financing, for example with German banks that are not bound by these requirements…”

(https://www.salzburg24.at/news/oesterreich/kritik-gegen-immokredit-vergabe-in-oesterreich-nimmt-zu-133849222)

Although there are still no public findings of regulation-related residential real estate financing in Germany by Austrian banks, it should be borne in mind that the (supposedly ineffective) restrictions in this country have only been fully complied with since the beginning of this month. At least the shots seem to have been heard in Austria, although there are actually more reasons to restrict lending than here for a number of reasons. Shouldn’t that make us think?

Be that as it may: BaFin’s “sectoral systemic risk buffer” is currently doing more harm than good and it is not foreseeable when this will change. Maintaining it while at the same time increasing state real estate subsidies would be a new climax of the timeless problem of uncoordinated parallel regulation, because the good times described at the beginning are over for the time being, or to put it another way: We can no longer afford such paradoxes.

However, it is doubtful whether this knowledge will be accepted by the responsible decision-making bodies. Before there is a sufficiently coordinated regulation, we will probably see a “special fund for housing promotion”!