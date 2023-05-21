Housing study 2023: Real estate prices have continued to rise in Upper Bavaria

Real estate prices per square meter in Upper Bavaria

Sparda study “Living in Germany 2023”: Munich is by far the most expensive metropolis – costs in the surrounding area have risen more sharply – construction activity in Upper Bavaria still high – nine out of ten of the most expensive districts in the region

Munich – Upper Bavaria is still the leader in real estate prices compared to all other regions in Germany. And that across the board: at EUR 6,954, the average price per square meter in the region is well above the national average (EUR 3,250). This is one of the results of the current study “Living in Germany 2023”, which the group of Sparda banks has now published. The comprehensive study of the residential real estate market was once again carried out in cooperation with the German Economic Institute (IW) and the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion (IfD).

In the city of Munich, real estate buyers have to pay an average of 8,915 euros for one square meter. In the surrounding area, this value varies between 5,450 euros in the district of Freising and 8,803 euros in the district of Munich. The high level in the south of the republic is particularly evident when looking at the ratio of investment sum and living space. On average, people in Germany spend 388,000 euros on an apartment or a single-family home. While an average of 119 square meters of living space is purchased in Germany, it is only 58 square meters in Upper Bavaria. According to the study, prices are continuing to rise both in cities and in rural areas. Since 2005, they have increased by 183 percent in the business area of ​​Sparda-Bank Munich.

Other core statements of the study:

– On average, people in Upper Bavaria have to spend 13.5 annual household incomes for their own home.

– Overall, construction activity in Upper Bavaria remains at a comparatively high level.

– Younger people are increasingly drawn to the city, while the 30 to 50 year olds are drawn to the outskirts.

“Despite the high prices and recent increases in interest rates,” says Helmut Lind, CEO of Sparda-Bank München eG, “real estate remains attractive. Last year, purchase prices fell somewhat nationwide for the first time since 2011, but current data point to a renewed increase. The building permits, which have been falling for years, and the increased construction costs will further reduce the supply. At the same time, the growing population and rising rents are increasing demand”.

High price dynamics in the surrounding area

Since 2005, prices in all of the Bavarian cities and districts surveyed have risen by an average of 156.6 percent. Across Germany, Munich recorded the third largest price increase at 219.3 percent after Berlin (252.6 percent) and the Havelland district (234.6 percent). In Upper Bavaria, the district of Miesbach (202.5 percent) and the city of Rosenheim (197.7 percent) are in second and third place. At the end of the ranking are the southeastern districts of Traunstein (127.9 percent), Berchtesgadener Land (129.0 percent) and Altötting (132.0 percent). The study also shows that the price dynamics in the surrounding area, at 16.8 percent, were recently stronger than in the state capital itself (4.3 percent).

While the district of Munich currently has to spend 8,803 euros per square meter, in the city it is 8,915 euros. All other districts that follow in the ranking of the most expensive regions in Germany are also in Upper Bavaria: Munich district is ahead of the district of Miesbach (8,898 euros), followed by the district of Starnberg (8,553 euros) and the district of Fürstenfeldbruck (7,577 euros). . Then comes the district of Ebersberg (7,283 euros), the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen (7,058 euros), the district of Bad-Tölz-Wolfratshausen (6,798 euros), the district of Dachau (6,269 euros), the district of Rosenheim (5,978 euros) and the rural district Erding (5,769 euros).

Affordability has its limits

The high prices have an impact on the affordability of a property. According to the study, the average cost of owning your own four walls in Germany is 388,000 euros. This corresponds to about 7.8 annual household incomes. In return, buyers get an average of 119 square meters. “Real estate whose purchase price corresponds to this investment volume,” says the housing study, “are considered affordable”. The numbers look different in Upper Bavaria. Here buyers get only 56 square meters for the sum of 388,000 euros, in Munich and in the district of Miesbach only 44 square meters. In order to purchase a property in Munich, around 17.7 annual household incomes have to be spent.

Construction activity remains comparatively high in Upper Bavaria. With 23.4 building permits per 1,000 existing apartments, the district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm has the highest number of building permits in Upper Bavaria. It is followed by the district of Neuburg-Schrobenhausen (22.4), Ingolstadt (19.4) and the district of Eichstätt (18.2). With a value of 12.2 – measured against the national average (8.8) – the region performs above average. The districts of Rosenheim (15.4 per 1,000 existing apartments), Erding (15.2) and Neuburg-Schrobenhausen (14.6) achieved the highest values ​​for the completion of apartments. The fewest new apartments in relation to the stock were completed in the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen (4.7), the city of Rosenheim (5.4) and the district of Fürstenfeldbruck (7.2).

One reason for the comparatively higher construction dynamics in the surrounding area is the population movements. The 30 to 50 year olds are moving from the cities to the countryside. Munich recorded the largest emigration (-29.0 per 1,000 inhabitants) and the district of Mühldorf the largest immigration (+21.5). Emigration from the cities of Munich, Ingolstadt and Rosenheim exceeds immigration from the rural districts. Young people are different: those aged 18 to under 30 are primarily migrating to the cities. A particularly large number of young people are drawn to Munich (balance: 79.5 per 1,000 inhabitants of the age group) and Ingolstadt (48.6).

“Politics must create relief”

Against the background of the ongoing price dynamic, CEO Helmut Lind renewed his appeal to politicians: “We urgently need measures that make it easier for young people to buy their own home so that they can provide for their old age. I’m thinking, for example, of a reliable funding policy and tax exemptions for real estate transfers.” The authors of the study are certain that nothing has changed in terms of the attractiveness of real estate as a means of wealth accumulation. There are still many reasons for a sustainable increase in the value of houses and apartments. At the moment, Lind continues, the topic of “energetic renovation” in particular is very topical – fueled by the intensive discussions about the heat transition. Numerous financings flow into modernization and renovation measures of existing properties.

Overall, the demand for living space continues to rise sharply. In 2022, Germany has seen an unprecedented net immigration of 1,450,000 million people since records began. Helmut Lind: “And what is even more important: the majority of people long for their own living space. In view of the fact that an estimated 400 billion euros are inherited every year, many will still be able to fulfill their dreams.”

