Houthi rebels in the Red Sea – Houthi attacks on ships disrupt supply chains – News

The attacks by Houthi rebels on cargo ships have consequences: various shipping companies are switching to other routes.

After repeated attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels, the world‘s largest shipping companies have taken action: MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd and Evergreen have announced in the last few days and hours that they want to reroute their ships via the Horn of Africa. Oil giants like BP have also made similar decisions for their tankers.

Legend: Around 19,000 container ships travel through the Suez Canal every year. According to estimates, a total of 10 percent of total world trade squeezes through the bottleneck between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. imago images/Panthermedia

Dominique Nadelhofer confirms that communication channels are now also hot among logistics companies that place deliveries for their customers on such ships. He is a spokesman for Kühne + Nagel, the largest ship logistics company in the world based in Switzerland. Since last Friday, they have counted a dozen ships that have changed their routes. And this number will increase.

The dispatchers would have to plan again. “On average, a ship from Asia to Europe takes between 30 and 40 days.” Now, instead of going through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, the ships have to travel around Africa, i.e. around the Cape of Good Hope near Cape Town and then along the West African coast. “We expect the ship to be on the road for between ten and 15 days longer. That’s about 11,000 kilometers.”

But because the ships have to take a detour when they return, the actually tightly scheduled supply chains are likely to be quite disrupted, estimates Nadelhofer. “These are regular services, a bit like trains. There is regular traffic. When it comes to rotations, we assume that a ship will be on the road for an average of three to four weeks longer.” And this means that a ship can only take on its next load with massive delays.

Different starting point than during the pandemic

The Suez Canal was there almost three years ago Blocked for several days by the container ship “Ever Given”. The consequences for the entire world trade at that time were huge and cost billions.

Nadelhofer hopes that the current bypass of the Suez Canal will have less severe consequences. “This time the situation is a little different or a little more relaxed. Because there is currently enough capacity. The ships are not completely full.”

Legend: During the pandemic and due to a lack of personnel, cargo ships and containers were often in the wrong place at the wrong time, cargo space on the moving ships was scarce and extremely expensive. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Trading groups and shipping companies are now working hard to find new ways to get deliveries from Asia to Europe. For time-critical deliveries, air freight will probably be used, says Dominique Nadelhofer. However, it is currently difficult to estimate what consequences these delays will have on prices and availability of goods.

The decisive factor is likely to be whether the danger for ships of being shot at in the Red Sea lasts longer or not. According to Kuehne + Nagel, six out of ten ships currently arrive at their destination ports on time. What is certain is that this rate will clearly worsen as a result of the recent events surrounding the war in Gaza. The markets have already reacted: the prices for oil and gas have risen significantly.

USA forms alliance to protect ships

Against the backdrop of the Gaza war and increasing attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea, Israel’s ally USA is forging a military security alliance for the region with European and other partners. “Operation Prosperity Guardian” is intended to better protect merchant ships from attacks by the Houthi rebels supported by Israel’s arch-enemy Iran, the US Department of Defense said. According to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Germany is considering a request to participate. Meanwhile, Israel continues the war against Hamas in Gaza, while the situation on its border with Lebanon is also worsening.

