How an entire country became dependent on Russian gas

Günther Oettinger is beaming, as is Gerhard Schröder, and Angela Merkel is also in the best of moods, with Mathias Warnig smiling in the background. Germany’s political elite of that time in one place. In their midst: Dimitri Medvedev. He turns an oversized gas wheel. Today, only a few years later, he likes to threaten Germany with nuclear weapons. Or right at the end. And those Germans who stood around him at the time see no fault in that to this day.

The picture was taken at the opening of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. One of two tubes that, like a few symbols, only illustrate how drunk an entire country became of an autocratic state with Germany, simply because it offered cheap energy. At the heart of this dependency is Gazprom, the Russian state-owned company that trades in Russia’s natural gas. A state within a state, some say a mafia-like structure, that controls one of the world‘s largest raw material deposits. A weapon in the Putin system.

Why Germany of all places did not consider this “weapon” as a weapon, but as a shortcut to prosperity? It was not the fault of a party or an actor, nor of a chancellor. A very large coalition of politicians from the CDU and SPD, representatives of the most important German industries and the largest corporations was responsible.

In “Gazprom – The Perfect Weapon”, high-ranking interlocutors explain why Germany was buying more and more Russian gas, while at the same time Russian foreign policy was becoming increasingly aggressive, letting Putin murder dissidents and blackmail neighboring countries, sometimes even invading them.

