How an entrepreneur and a Dax board member assess the demands of Gen Z

But she is also aware that this will never be possible in all parts of the industrial company. It must prevent social strife from breaking out among production workers – who might feel neglected as those who have to work in the plant. A “discussion that sometimes emotionalizes me,” says Reinhart, “when I hear: ‘I only want to work from home now, with an allowance and moreover this and that for free.’ Do you think that shows solidarity with your colleagues on the assembly line?”

However, Reinhart’s job is not only to mediate between home office and band work. She also has to be careful to keep the generations in the company together and not give preference to someone who has just graduated from university just because there are very few candidates for very specific jobs these days. “The HR department is there to have the right people in the right place at the right time,” says the 53-year-old in the WirtschaftsWoche podcast “Chefsprach”.

