When shopping on Amazon or eBay, few people think that at that moment, they are using a digital platform to access the goods of different companies. Meanwhile, experts assure that by 2025 more than 30% of global corporate revenues will be generated by new digital ecosystems. Trading platforms will be the backbone of many industries and sectors, connecting people and influencing customer service. They will become accessible even to small companies that want to take advantage of innovative solutions to expand their customer base.

Digital trading platforms have enormous potential, so it’s safe to say that their era is just beginning. Shortly, companies that do not use trading platforms in their development strategy will be unequivocally pushed out of the market by competitors.

Types of Platforms

Each digital platform is unique, but in any case, it is a turnkey solution with extensive functionality. Retailers use them to provide customers with an integrated service rather than a discrete service. Depending on the industry and type of company, the platform may look different, but in general, it can solve the same daily tasks:

creating new locations quickly and efficiently;

customer order management;

secure payment processing in a mobile app or online store, etc.

Platforms can be roughly divided into three types:

Marketplace. It is an e-commerce platform that brings potential buyers and sellers together in a single virtual space. You can buy, sell, exchange goods, rent, lease, and negotiate. Software as a service. It is specialized software in the form of a cloud. Such platforms are relevant for small and medium-sized businesses. On-demand platforms. These are platforms for on-demand services. Their use eliminates the need to bear the costs associated with running a business and, simultaneously, provides a link between service providers and customers.

What makes a trading platform competitive?

The main objective of the platform is to facilitate trade between the parties. The built-in ability to make payments can significantly simplify cooperation and the immediate transaction process. If a platform has this functionality, running your business without it is impossible.

For any platform, one of the essential functions is payment management. If a company wants to enter a new market or start operating in a new region or country, it is vital to have a well-developed payment infrastructure. Choosing a merchant platform provider whose solution will quickly adapt to dramatically changing needs depends on the region, payment method, and customer preferences are critical.

