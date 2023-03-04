It’s no secret that artificial intelligence has become a mainstay in the workplace.

Over the years, many companies have incorporated artificial intelligence into their daily work. The Associated Press began using automated technology to write quarterly earnings reports in 2014, and Amazon first piloted cashier-less Amazon Go convenience stores in 2016. But recent AI-based tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, have opened the door even further. Netflix recently used artificial intelligence to paint the background of a new anime short, and several airlines, including Swiss International Air Lines and Lufthansa, are using AI for scheduling, broadcasting weather forecasts and estimating fuel usage.

While the new development opportunities brought about by artificial intelligence are wide-ranging, they also raise concerns about their jobs being replaced. According to a survey of more than 1,200 respondents by chatbot developer Tidio, nearly 69% of those with a graduate degree are concerned about their jobs being replaced by artificial intelligence (55% of non-graduate degree respondents said they had the same concern). worry). In 2020, the World Economic Forum estimated that the shift in labor from humans to machines will displace 85 million jobs by 2025.

While artificial intelligence is sure to upend the labor market, a scenario employers around the world have been preparing for over the past decade, some experts disagree with the notion that automation will lead to the elimination of jobs. “What we’re seeing at the moment is some tasks being automated and jobs changing significantly,” said Julia Dahl, a director and managing partner at BCG, who leads the firm’s behavioral economics and insights program, BeSmart. “But instead of total displacement, there is a shift in the way labor supply and demand are being met, so there may actually end up being a shortage of critical skills and much-needed occupations.”

The same World Economic Forum report also found that automation will create 97 million jobs by 2025, meaning employers must rethink how they train workers for the AI-driven workplace of the future.

Advances in artificial intelligence will make it necessary for employers to rethink the skills and development opportunities employees need to thrive. Christie Smith, Accenture’s global head of talent and organization/human potential, told Fortune: “I don’t want people to focus solely on employee productivity. In the new employer-employee relationship, companies need to develop the skills of their employees.” and capabilities, and invest in people in a completely different way.”

Dahl recommends that employers who want to take full advantage of AI consider the 10-20-70 formula: 10 percent of the company’s effort designing the appropriate algorithms, 20 percent of developing the technology and data to support the AI ​​system, and 70% to transforming business processes, including moderately supporting human workers to use AI tools effectively.

But to do more with less, employers need to understand the skills their employees lack and tailor training sessions to improve them.

However, employers should expect that some people will be averse to upskilling. “People are afraid of change. If executives and leaders keep saying from the top how exciting the change is, you’re less likely to get people to rally around you.” Instead, leaders should be designing employee skills Plan with some people going against you, rather than expecting positive feedback from everyone.

Automating time-consuming tasks is one way to counter employee aversion, especially those tasks that are burdensome for employees.

“Imagine an X-ray machine operator using artificial intelligence in a healthcare setting. The machine becomes so smart that it can complete the X-ray scan faster, which frees up the time for the X-ray machine operator to let him Do more creative work,” said Bina Amanat, executive director of the Deloitte Global AI Institute. Although the efficiency will be greatly improved with the assistance of artificial intelligence, it is unlikely that more fracture patients will fill the gap, so employers must be proactive and consider how to fill the gap created by artificial intelligence.

It is also worth noting that most people lack good AI literacy. Kate Kellogg, a professor of business administration at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, said: “We found that many people hate algorithms, they don’t trust artificial intelligence, or they are not sure how to use artificial intelligence.” In the 2021 Allen Study In an artificial intelligence survey conducted, more than 84% of the respondents failed the test on artificial intelligence capabilities (the passing mark is 60 points).

At Accenture, clients are assessed on the skills they have, the skills they need, and their skills gaps. Companies then develop specific learning paths to upskill and reskill employees. The most common skills can be broken down into two categories: data and analytical skills, and people skills around transparency, empathy and relationships.

“I don’t think you can separate these[skills]and our clients don’t view these skills separately. These skills need to be developed in tandem,” Accenture’s Smith said. For example, if an employee transitions from an individual contributor to a managerial role, they need to be trained in the technical skills and effective management required.

Also, consider the non-automated skills employees will have to learn. Dahl identifies three essential skills that need to be developed: critical inquiry, assessing the quality of the output of AI tools, and ethics.

“It’s exciting, and it’s also a scary and ambiguous part of our time,” Dahl said. “We’re somewhere between a fully human world and automation, and giving people the skills to know what constitutes high-quality Question? Can I verify that I’m getting a high-quality answer? Is that answer safe, appropriate, and ethical, and can I act on it? These are skills that will be needed in the future.”

On-the-job learning is one of the best ways to improve employees’ AI skills, and managers can even train employees by using the technology. For example, introducing chatbots or creating AI content and learning modules tailored to employees’ specific roles and functions. According to Amanat, this kind of customized training can improve employee engagement, “because if you are a finance person, and the examples used in the training are marketing-related examples … it may not be relevant, or you may not be as relevant. Not easy to grasp.”

But coping with the rapid adoption of AI in the workplace will require a critical look at corporate culture. In a 2021 Accenture survey of 1,100 executives and 5,000 employees, only one in six employees said they felt very connected to their company and colleagues, and a quarter felt their employers satisfied them. demand.

“In this new world of work, you can’t just focus on technical skills anymore,” Smith said. “To win in the labor market and attract and retain the right people, you have to make sure you’re developing skills that can’t be replicated in artificial intelligence or any technology. interpersonal skills.”

As AI becomes more pervasive, leaders must prepare their workforce for the future or miss out on the dividends of employee empowerment through technology. (Fortune Chinese website)

Translator: Zhong Huiyan-Wang Fang