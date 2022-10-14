Home Business How China’s electric carmakers move into Europe amid chip ban – BBC News
How China’s electric carmakers move into Europe amid chip ban – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/9232/production/_127062473_gettyimages-1278589998.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

NIO at the 2020 Shanghai Ordinary Auto Show.

On October 8, NIO, a Chinese new energy vehicle company, held a press conference in Berlin, announcing that its three models will enter the German, Dutch, Danish and Swedish markets in the form of leasing, marking the entry of this emerging Chinese company. major European markets.

In the past ten years, thanks to preferential policies and subsidies, Chinese new energy vehicle companies have developed rapidly, with sales from 12,791 in 2012 to 3.52 million last year, an increase of more than 270 times, accounting for half of global sales.

In recent years, Chinese new energy vehicle companies have begun to try to enter the European market, often choosing Norway as the first stop because of its best subsidies and market acceptance. But this time, NIO is entering larger and more competitive markets such as Germany, which is home to well-known cars such as Volkswagen, BMW and Porsche.

“The fact that a Chinese EV start-up can enter a mature market like the EU bodes well for the Chinese EV industry,” Arushi Kotecha, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told BBC Chinese , while reaching a certain level of technological sophistication is no easy task, the real test for NIO will be whether it can withstand competition with more established Western EV makers such as Tesla and Polestar.

