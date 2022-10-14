October 13, 2022

On October 8, NIO, a Chinese new energy vehicle company, held a press conference in Berlin, announcing that its three models will enter the German, Dutch, Danish and Swedish markets in the form of leasing, marking the entry of this emerging Chinese company. major European markets.

In the past ten years, thanks to preferential policies and subsidies, Chinese new energy vehicle companies have developed rapidly, with sales from 12,791 in 2012 to 3.52 million last year, an increase of more than 270 times, accounting for half of global sales.

In recent years, Chinese new energy vehicle companies have begun to try to enter the European market, often choosing Norway as the first stop because of its best subsidies and market acceptance. But this time, NIO is entering larger and more competitive markets such as Germany, which is home to well-known cars such as Volkswagen, BMW and Porsche.

“The fact that a Chinese EV start-up can enter a mature market like the EU bodes well for the Chinese EV industry,” Arushi Kotecha, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told BBC Chinese , while reaching a certain level of technological sophistication is no easy task, the real test for NIO will be whether it can withstand competition with more established Western EV makers such as Tesla and Polestar.

It is worth noting that, unlike fuel vehicles, new energy vehicles require chips in various aspects such as electronic control systems, lidars, and autonomous driving. However, the US’s chip blockade against China has continued to increase in the past year, casting a shadow on the long-term development of China‘s new energy vehicles.

“World Leadership”

Even under the sluggish economic situation and the continued intrusion of the epidemic, China‘s new energy vehicle sales hit a new high in September this year.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, there were 708,000 new energy vehicles in September, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 93.9%; the market share of new energy vehicles reached 27.1%.

This figure is significantly ahead of the United States and Europe. Taking August this year as an example, a total of 639,100 new cars were sold in 14 European countries, of which 145,500 were new energy vehicles, of which 89,800 were pure electric vehicles.

If you look at the time line, the growth of China‘s new energy vehicle market is even more amazing. In 2012, only 12,791 new energy vehicles were sold. In 2021, the sales volume will exceed 3.52 million, an increase of more than 270 times. China also became the world‘s largest market for new energy vehicles in 2015, and it remains today.

Xie Yiyun, an assistant professor at National Taiwan University, said that this is mainly due to government policies and incentives. The Chinese government has subsidized new energy vehicles for more than a decade, although the subsidy rate is constantly decreasing and will end in 2023, but economically, there are still many reasons to buy new energy vehicles. For example, license plates, in China, either need to be lottery, or need to spend a lot of money to buy, and new energy vehicles have less of these restrictions.

According to Chinese media estimates, in the past 12 years, the government has subsidized about 150 billion yuan to the new energy vehicle industry. Due to the excessive efforts, there have even been incidents of new energy vehicle companies making false declarations and defrauding subsidies.

In May, Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, that “few people seem to realize that China is leading the world in renewable energy generation and electric vehicles.”

Why are new energy vehicles so important?

On the one hand, it is of economic importance. A report released by Shengang Securities analyst Cao Xute shows that, taking 2020 as an example, the overall driving effect of the automobile industry on the entire industry will reach 3.865 trillion yuan, and the driving effect will contribute to GDP growth. The rate reached 10.41%.

Even after the epidemic hit China's economy hard, the auto industry was the first to recover. According to Cao Xute's research, the year-on-year growth rate of the added value of the auto industry in June and July 2020 was 13.4% and 21.6% respectively, ranking first among 41 major industries, and the auto industry took the lead in recovering before other industries.

Arushi Kotecha, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told the BBC Chinese that compared with traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles use electric motors to replace internal combustion engines and gearboxes, so they have fewer parts and are labor-intensive. is also weaker, but it remains critical to economic growth.

“Part of the reason is their significance and key role in the energy transition.” Coteza further explained that electric vehicles are a high value-added part of an economy because they not only include the latest technologies in the field of lithium-ion batteries and semiconductors, but also Including the vehicle assisted driving parts industry (such as lidar).

From a geostrategic perspective, the development of new energy vehicles also has its special significance. Wang Chuanfu, president of Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD, mentioned that 70% of China‘s oil is imported, of which 70% passes through the Strait of Malacca, and 70% is used in the automotive industry. “These three ‘70%’ will get stuck in our necks and can easily be cut off. One solution is to develop new energy sources and reduce our dependence on oil.”

During the oil crisis in the 1970s, large-displacement cars of European and American car companies became uneconomical, and Japanese car companies began to push low-displacement economical cars to seize the market, and successfully ranked among the world‘s major car manufacturers.

In this round of energy transformation, the automobile industry has undergone tremendous changes, and the advantages of traditional giants have been reassessed. China hopes to become a leader from a follower of Germany, the United States and Japan to overtaking on a corner.

Therefore, compared with the old car companies in Europe, America, Japan and South Korea, Chinese car companies are much more determined and invested in transformation, especially in terms of power batteries and intelligence.

“To be sure, Chinese automakers are entering the EU market just to gain a foothold. Their domestic market is so prosperous that they have no real need to look for new markets. However, in the long run, China’s electric Automakers will be well-positioned to dominate the global market, thanks to the support, infrastructure and experience they have in China,” Kotecha said.

Will a chip ban block the road to overtaking?

Like NIO, many Chinese carmakers entering a fully competitive international market have had to face the constraints of the US chip ban, which could put them at a disadvantage in competing with their Western counterparts.

On October 7, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced new controls on chip exports. Among them, the sales of DRAM chips of 18 nanometers and below, NAND flash memory chips of 28 layers and above, and logic chip production tools of FinFET process of 14 nanometers and below are prohibited to China, which will take effect immediately.

This means a rapid escalation of the US chip ban on China. After the White House security adviser said that the reason for restricting exports in the past was that it “only needs to be a few generations ahead of China“, now it is “we must do everything possible to maintain a large enough lead.” .

How will a series of bans affect China‘s electric vehicle industry?

For now, the impact appears to be limited because most Chinese EV makers source chips from U.S. companies that fall outside the scope of the ban, Kotecha said. However, the U.S. government could expand the scope of restrictions or increase scrutiny of U.S. chipmakers such as Nvidia, one of the main suppliers of electric vehicle companies in China.

In fact, the last round of chip control in China has had an indirect impact. On August 31, the United States issued a “core limit order” on artificial intelligence chips such as Nvidia A100 and H100 exported to China. The two chips, although not directly used in electric vehicles, are crucial for the training of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, including autonomous driving.

Major electric vehicle manufacturers such as Weilai, XPeng, and Li Auto are using the above-mentioned chip training algorithms. Among them, Weilai is one of the first car companies to announce cooperation with NVIDIA A100. At the end of 2021, NIO announced that it will use the supercomputer built by NVIDIA A100 to train autonomous driving.

According to a 2021 report by the Semiconductor Industry Association, automotive chips account for only 11% of the overall chip market. But the auto industry will become increasingly reliant on chip supply in the future as the auto industry rapidly shifts to electric and autonomous vehicles. The U.S. is clearly seeing this too, with an escalating ban on chips. In a public speech, U.S. President Joe Biden said the average electric car uses about 3,000 chips, more than double the number of non-electric vehicles.

On the one hand, due to the huge demand in the future, on the other hand, facing the complete supply cutoff from the United States at any time, Chinese car companies have chosen to develop their own chips. Both Weilai and Xiaopeng have established a chip R&D team of hundreds of people.