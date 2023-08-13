How companies can successfully use AI tools

The rapid pace of innovation based on artificial intelligence and the recent developments of generative AI tools present companies with the challenge of how to use AI tools safely and effectively. A recent study by Skillsoft shows that 96 percent of those surveyed expect that generative AI will change professional roles. Corporate learning expert Andreas Rothkamp from Skillsoft has summarized important aspects for companies that want to expand the use of AI solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) powers cutting-edge tools that help organizations predict behavior, identify key patterns, and drive decision-making in a world increasingly made of data. In recent months, Open AI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-based Bing, and Google’s Bard have fueled discussions surrounding generative artificial intelligence. Generative AI refers to algorithm-based systems that can be used to create new content in the form of audio, images, text and videos. The potential of such tools to transform employee and customer experiences, business and IT operations, and even the products or services companies offer is both appealing and worrying.

Therefore, the following aspects should be considered when using AI tools:

Strategic evaluation to avoid shadow AI landscapes

With the rapid development of new AI-based solutions on the market, many companies are experiencing an uncoordinated spread of tools across different departments. In addition to paid tools, this also applies to freeware, which employees often use without the knowledge of the IT department. This has consequences similar to previous shadow IT landscapes in other areas.

The problems caused by the uncontrolled use of AI tools include security and privacy leaks. The tools collect an enormous amount of information that can be traced back to the users and their organization. Even by using popular free AI tools for translation or copywriting, such as ChatGPT or Google Translate, employees often unknowingly share confidential information.

It is therefore advisable to openly address and plan a strategic integration of AI tools. It should be evaluated in which departments and for which purposes the use of such solutions is most advantageous in order to then design an official rollout plan.

AI governance to mitigate risks

As generative AI continues to evolve and spread, organizations need to develop policies and controls (governance) for its use in the workplace. These should take into account security, privacy, confidentiality and ethical implications. For some organizations, the first response will be to ban use entirely. However, this can only create negative incentives.

Instead, companies should regulate and control the use of AI. An effective governance structure around the development and use of AI should include policies and procedures, training, testing and monitoring. Businesses should start with a risk assessment and understand the risks (such as misuse, bias, or plagiarism) that generative AI poses to and within their business before creating policies for employees around business usage. Once policies are in place, they need to be clear and transparent to employees from the start, stating what is and isn’t allowed. Education and training will help organizations explore the core principles for AI governance and understand the benefits and risks.

Above all, creating a holistic governance structure that is sustainable, trustworthy and transparent requires shared responsibility between those who develop the tools and those who use them. Stakeholders need to work together to understand the risks and impacts and to determine which tools are already in use or to be adopted. Compliance professionals cannot take all the responsibility, but they can bring the right stakeholders together. Generative AI presents a huge opportunity for companies, so all employees must play a role in regulating their use to ensure they are developed and used responsibly.

Recognize the development of skills as a key factor in the race to adopt AI

As generative AI tools become more sophisticated and new applications emerge faster, the way we interact with them will also change. That is why training and employee development are so important. Rather than competing for a limited or non-existent talent pool, companies should focus on developing skills in their existing workforce to understand the technology and build capabilities that will enable them to use AI tools to their advantage.

A basic understanding of the functions, benefits and risks of using AI tools is important for all employees. In addition, there are some job roles and competency profiles to consider for in-depth training. For a targeted training program, organizations should consider which work areas could be most impacted by AI and where AI can be most beneficially used to fill skills gaps. From data analysis to even software development, the rise of AI will undoubtedly transform job profiles and create new types of job roles that may not have existed before. This is also confirmed by the results of a survey that Skillsoft conducted at two major L&D trade fairs. 96 percent of those surveyed expect that generative AI will change professional roles. As a result, 84 percent of respondents aspire to future-proof their careers. This includes developing important soft skills such as problem solving, critical and creative thinking and communication. But while professionals anticipate concrete impacts of AI and take active actions, only 37 percent of respondents say their organization has organized AI training in the past year.

Targeted training on how to use the tools and functions also helps to understand which skills could be supplemented or even replaced by AI and which skills will become even more important in the future. This helps to prepare and future-proof both the organization and the employees and their skills for future job roles.

“The speed at which technology is evolving and changing the way we work can be worrying – and this has never been more evident than with the rise of AI,” said Andreas Rothkamp, ​​VP DACH at Skillsoft. “Artificial intelligence has the potential to replace some work functions and may even help address the skills shortage. But precisely in areas where AI is taking over previous roles from employees, human skills like problem-solving will become even more important than before, driving innovation in the process – be it in technology-heavy areas like programming or in terms of leadership skills. A wide range of training courses – from introductory courses on how AI works and possible uses, to frameworks for using the AI ​​lifecycle and the data science process, to courses for aspiring programmers on the use of generative AI tools – can be taken by companies and individuals help prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.”

