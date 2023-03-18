With first names and videos: How companies have to compete for young employees these days Around 10,000 apprenticeship positions remain vacant in Switzerland every year. One reason could be that the training places are not marketed well enough. A consulting office has now examined which advertisements are particularly well received by young people.

The job as a waitress is much less popular with young people than the commercial apprenticeship. Bild: Getty Images

Waiters, hairdressers, electricians and cooks: many companies lack them. And there is not enough offspring in sight. More than 10,000 apprenticeship positions have remained vacant throughout Switzerland in recent years. The acute shortage of skilled workers is forcing companies to court the favor of young people.