Home Business How companies have to compete for learners
Business

How companies have to compete for learners

by admin
How companies have to compete for learners

With first names and videos: How companies have to compete for young employees these days

Around 10,000 apprenticeship positions remain vacant in Switzerland every year. One reason could be that the training places are not marketed well enough. A consulting office has now examined which advertisements are particularly well received by young people.

The job as a waitress is much less popular with young people than the commercial apprenticeship.

Bild: Getty Images

Waiters, hairdressers, electricians and cooks: many companies lack them. And there is not enough offspring in sight. More than 10,000 apprenticeship positions have remained vacant throughout Switzerland in recent years. The acute shortage of skilled workers is forcing companies to court the favor of young people.

See also  Sunken treasures, a thousand underwater archaeological sites in Italy

You may also like

Fees on salary accounts: Overview of banks in...

Gold market analysis: Credit Suisse’s thunderstorm detonated risk...

CS in crisis: all the news in the...

Horoscope for the weekend 18 and 19 March...

Credit Suisse crisis meeting – there is one...

Usa: Dow Jones futures down 85 points. Among...

iQOO Z7 benchmark flagship configuration: OIS optical image...

Money advisor François Bloch: Hermès, Saron-Hypotheken, Moncler

Strocchi: “Italian savings go to our businesses”

CGIL, Meloni’s success: some say it earned her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy