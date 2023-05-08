How companies use crises to push prices

Everything has become more expensive – not always for fair reasons. There are ways out, one is still healthy.

Niklaus Vontobel / ch media

It’s gradually improving. Prices again rose less sharply in April. Compared to the previous year, it was still 2.6 percent – and thus significantly less than the 3.5 percent at the peak of the current wave of inflation. So is everything okay?

Not really. Prices are going up less, but still, they’re not going down anyway. Everything remains more expensive than before the wave of inflation, by a good 5 percent. Wages did not keep up, purchasing power decreased – by 3 percent in two years, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Depending on what a household spends its money on, it affects it less or more.

Many things have become more expensive: not always for good reason.Bild: KEYSTONE

But consumers don’t just have to accept their fate. Many companies act as if the surcharges were God-given. The inevitable consequence of higher costs. Because Corona broke out, supply chains stalled, Russia attacked Ukraine and so on. And it’s true, many things have become more expensive: electricity and gas, eggs and grain. But that’s not the whole story. Some companies are also using this crisis as an excuse or as a cover-up.

“A lot of companies have had these one-time or very rare excuses to raise prices and find out how much the consumer will accept,” Corbu consultant Samuel Rines told Bloomberg. Rines looked at dozens of companies and kept coming up with such excuses. This gave rise to the term “excuseflation”, i.e. inflation through excuses.

When high prices are just too much fun

Pepsi-Cola is a prime example of a company testing the patience of its consumers, according to expert Rines. The beverage maker lost a lot of money to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, about 4 percent of its global sales. Shortly thereafter, his prices went up by double-digit percentages. Customers around the world accepted it as if nothing had happened.

Some accept losing a few customers in order to be able to push through higher prices. Lufthansa followed this strategy. Their boss Carsten Spohr blurted out in front of analysts what bosses usually keep to themselves. There is no hurry to increase capacity, although demand is increasing. The high prices would be “just too much fun”.

International consumer goods groups are increasing their prices quite relentlessly worldwide, as shown by the publication of financial results. This is how they roll over their costs and protect their profits. As Bloomberg reports, Nestlé is up 9.8 percent with prices up, Procter & Gamble about 10 percent and Coca-Cola a little over 10 percent.

The same picture emerged in Switzerland when the consulting firm Deloitte surveyed the chief financial officers of 116 companies. A good third had raised prices compared to the previous year and thus not only maintained the profit margin, but expanded it. Which means nothing other than: They not only passed on the costs, but raised the prices even more.

A problem even for the European Central Bank

Once the price is up, companies won’t bring it down, even if they get the costs under control again, as expert Rines said in a Bloomberg interview. In the end, companies have more profits and consumers have higher prices.

Such strategies are so widespread that they make it difficult for the European Central Bank to fight inflation. Its President Christine Lagarde said in a speech:

“Some companies are taking the opportunity to test consumers with steep price premiums that exceed their cost increases.”

ECB President Christine Lagarde.Bild: keystone

Despite higher prices, customers are not running away. As ECB economists write, companies have increased their profits without losing market share. It helps them that consumers no longer see through. Some companies actually have higher costs, so their price increases are justified. This is not the case with others. “So it’s more difficult to see what the higher prices are due to: higher costs or higher profits.”

Recognizing this is tricky even in normal times, even in this country. Sara Stalder, the director of the Consumer Protection Foundation, speaks of one of “Switzerland’s best-kept secrets”.

The higher the processing, the more expensive the products

But you don’t necessarily have to have this perspective. Even if companies merely pass on their higher costs and do not increase their profits, it is nowhere written that consumers have to bear these higher costs alone while companies hold themselves harmless. Companies would like that and will pass on all their additional costs as long as consumers allow it.

But consumers could opt out. Many companies only pass on what they really have to. Or better yet, become more efficient, use fewer resources, and so prices can hold or go up less. In these times, it is more worthwhile than usual to take a look and compare, because not everything is going to be much more expensive.

And there are various savings that also work in normal times – and are still healthy. Stalder from consumer protection, for example, advises against buying heavily industrially processed foods. The higher the level of processing, such as in the case of ready meals, the more expensive the products are. “Cooking yourself is cheaper – and even healthier.” (aargauerzeitung.ch)