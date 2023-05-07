How companies want to do better

Höffner is a shareholder of Trash Galore. Founded in Leipzig in 2018, the company collects items left over from trade fairs and other major events. And that’s a lot. “Last year alone we saved over 84 tons,” says Höffner. “We give them away where they are needed, mostly on site.” The buyers included socio-cultural centres, farms, theaters and workshops for the disabled. There is a use for almost everything. “You can make a tent out of a PVC banner, for example,” says Höffner.