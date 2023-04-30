How crypto is benefiting from the Swiss banking crisis

The headquarters of the start-up SEBA Bank in Zug. swissinfo.ch



The recent banking crisis has not had any negative consequences for the Swiss crypto industry. On the contrary, the number of customers has accelerated, says Päivi Rekonen, President of the Board of Directors of SEBA Bank in Zug.

Philippe Monnier



Päivi Rekonen, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of SEBA Bank, has arranged to meet swissinfo.ch in Zug. SEBA Bank, which was founded in 2018 and now has a total of 120 employees in five countries, is headquartered in the city in central Switzerland. There is no trace of the start-up groove in Zug, the stately old town house could just as well belong to a private bank.

Päivi Rekonen is from Finland and holds a Masters in Economics and Social Sciences from the University of Jyväskylä. During her career she has held various roles in the field of digital transformation, including at Cisco, Nokia, UBS, Credit Suisse and Adecco. Rekonen sits on the boards of directors of international companies (Wipro, Konecranes, etc.) and has been Chair of the Board of SEBA Bank since September 2020. DR



swissinfo.ch: In your home country of Finland, equality between men and women is exemplary. How is it in your host country, Switzerland?

Päivi Rekonen: Every country develops differently. In Finland, as part of our industrialization, during and after World War II, we had an enormous need for workers. Because women were involved in this development, they naturally entered the workforce. In addition, legislation and social security have gradually been adapted to support families, e.g. B. through crèches.

As for me, I’ve always worked in tech for big multinational companies, especially in Switzerland. About twenty years ago I was very often the only woman around me. Fortunately, the situation has changed a lot since then.

What do you like about Switzerland – and what not?

My husband and I came to Switzerland many years ago. Initially we thought we were just passing through, but we fell in love with this small, very international and dynamic country. And we decided to settle here. Although it may surprise you, I can’t find anything I dislike about Switzerland.

Managers of start-up companies are often very young. In contrast, you and your CEO each have more than thirty years of experience. Coincidence?

In our bank, we are committed to diversity, especially with regard to age. I have personally witnessed the development and adoption of several innovative technologies. And that over several cycles. All this experience, knowledge and skills should help us to make better decisions and avoid pitfalls. Despite our differences, we are united by our passion for blockchain and crypto technologies.

SEBA Bank is a “crypto bank”. What does that mean specifically?

We are a Swiss bank, not dissimilar to other Swiss banks. We have a banking license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Consequently, our entire business activity is officially regulated and monitored.

Our bank offers a variety of services to private and institutional investors, e.g. B. the management of assets, the provision of credit cards or the granting of loans. In addition, we also have an infrastructure and special skills in dealing with digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.

What are the advantages of specializing in digital assets?

More and more investors want to invest part of their assets in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoins or Ether. You can do it yourself, but it’s complicated. And it is particularly risky if the digital assets are not properly stored: In the event of a hacker attack, investors can lose everything.

Our bank not only offers easy handling, but also highly secure storage of your cryptocurrencies. In addition, we can, for example, link a bitcoin account to other products such as credit cards. Finally, many traditional banks rely on our crypto skills to manage their customers’ digital assets.

Your website is only available in an English version. Is your target group exclusively English-speaking?

English is the de facto language of the financial world. Since our ambitions are global and we are still a start-up company, we have decided to use English as the only language for the time being.

How is your bank developing, both in Switzerland and abroad?

We are growing and in the process of hiring new staff in Zug and abroad, ie in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Singapore. Internationally, we are hiring new talent to strengthen our client outreach where relevant jurisdictions allow, as well as for our operational activities and compliance.

The topic of blockchain and digital assets is still very young. Can you find enough professionals?

In Switzerland, around 20 universities and technical colleges already offer training in these areas. According to the company Crypto Valley Venture Capital (CV VC), the companies operating Crypto Valley [mit Epizentrum in Zug, Anm. d. Red.] form, around 6000 people, and the Swiss blockchain ecosystem already counts several unicorns, i.e. start-ups with a value of over one billion US dollars.

In an international comparison, Switzerland is well positioned in terms of the availability of talent. And if certain skills aren’t available locally, finding them abroad isn’t particularly difficult. Around 20 nationalities are represented in our bank.

Speaking of money, how well capitalized are you? And how did you proceed: “Initial Coin Offering” (ICO), “Cryptocurrency Funding”?

We collected around 230 million Swiss francs in three rounds. We did this in a completely classic way by issuing shares, in Swiss francs. However, as a second step and to ensure more efficient administration, we digitized our shares and put them on a blockchain basis.

FTX, a major cryptocurrency exchange, recently entered bankruptcy proceedings. Would such a collapse also be possible in Switzerland?

FTX was based in the Bahamas and as such was not a regulated organization. Much has been written about the company and the events that led to this situation. Regulation can certainly reduce risk, but in the business world there is no guarantee of success, especially when a business model does not prove to be sustainable and secure.

How are you affected by the recent bankruptcies of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank and the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS?

All our banking services have been working without interruptions and customers have not been affected. We are even seeing an increasing demand for our services around the world. For example, as a result of the events at all of our offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Zug, the number of account opening applications has increased.

In addition, the Bitcoin course has strengthened. This suggests that investors may be looking for alternative investment opportunities, ie outside of the traditional financial system. As a crypto bank with more than three years of experience, we are in a good position to benefit from these developments.

Where does Switzerland stand in an international comparison when it comes to the regulation of the crypto industry?

There is no doubt that Finma and other bodies have made great efforts to contribute to good regulation of this new business area. It is therefore fair to say that Swiss regulation is playing a pioneering role. In addition, in the canton of Zug it is even possible to pay part of your taxes in Bitcoin.

Regulators in Singapore and Hong Kong are also very active, but I don’t think those locations should be viewed as competitors. Ideally, we would see some international harmonization of regulation in our industry. A first step would be the adoption of common definitions for such basic terms as “cryptocurrency” or “digital asset”.

Edited by Samuel Jaberg, translated from French by Marcleutegger.

