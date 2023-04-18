How customers become fans

Strengthening customer loyalty is a rational response by companies to the oversupply of goods and services in a highly developed economy. It is becoming increasingly difficult for producers to develop completely new products and services and to win customers for them through advertising. Even if a service or product is successful, there is a risk of rapid imitation as information spreads rapidly through social media. “The success of a company in the future depends on whether it succeeds in increasing the satisfaction of existing customers and turning them into loyal fans, while at the same time attracting new customers,” says the Japanese crowdfunding website Battery in a keynote article.