How do bosses get the best out of a team?

The team is a form of small group working on something that can only come about together. A real team always has a common focus, pursues a common, clearly defined goal. When different specialists with heterogeneous interests come together, this is the cooperation of a group, not teamwork. Because they may share an interest in advancing the company, but not in creating a joint product.
