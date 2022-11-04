Home Business How do global central banks respond to the Fed’s extended interest rate hike front? ｜On the market
How do global central banks respond to the Fed’s extended interest rate hike front? ｜On the market

How do global central banks respond to the Fed’s extended interest rate hike front? ｜On the market

First Financial 2022-11-04 16:16:21

The Bank of England raised interest rates by 75 basis points as scheduled, in line with market expectations. After the announcement of the interest rate decision, the pound fell against the dollar in the short-term. Why did the pound behave like this? The anti-inflation effect did not meet expectations, and the Fed’s interest rate hike front was significantly stretched. What is the difference between the US and UK inflation situation? The strength of the dollar is hard to change, how will the pound follow?

The Bank of England raised interest rates by 75 basis points as scheduled, in line with market expectations. After the announcement of the interest rate decision, the pound fell against the dollar in the short-term. Why did the pound behave like this? The anti-inflation effect did not meet expectations, and the Fed’s interest rate hike front was significantly stretched. What is the difference between the US and UK inflation situation? The strength of the dollar is hard to change, how will the pound follow?

