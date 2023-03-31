Home Business How do I apply for a Schufa report online?
Business

How do I apply for a Schufa report online?

by admin
How do I apply for a Schufa report online?

Unlike the self-assessment, the credit report is subject to a fee. The 29,95 Euro In addition to the document for the self-assessment, an expensive credit report also contains a document to be passed on to third parties, such as the landlord, and contains information on your creditworthiness, the regularity of your income and the associated solvency. In addition, the credit report is available in the form of an original Schufa document. With regard to the information content of the free self-disclosure and the chargeable credit report, there are only small differences. The credit report is preferable if you have to prove your creditworthiness to third parties, but the free Schufa report is sufficient for your own information.

See also  European stock markets drop sharply after the crash of US banks: Piazza Affari loses more than 2%

You may also like

Eurozone: core inflation remains a headache for the...

These 5 stocks are found in successful mutual...

Electric cars drive growth in Europe. Tesla Model...

The mobile industry should be responsible for their...

Corporate Italy at the window. In the first...

Insider: Flink is looking for a cash injection...

Industry revenues are slowing down, energy consumers are...

Istat, inflation slows down in Italy: here are...

Despite sanctions: Russia uses Western insurance for oil

Bank of Italy, profits will decrease in 2022:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy