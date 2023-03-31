Unlike the self-assessment, the credit report is subject to a fee. The 29,95 Euro In addition to the document for the self-assessment, an expensive credit report also contains a document to be passed on to third parties, such as the landlord, and contains information on your creditworthiness, the regularity of your income and the associated solvency. In addition, the credit report is available in the form of an original Schufa document. With regard to the information content of the free self-disclosure and the chargeable credit report, there are only small differences. The credit report is preferable if you have to prove your creditworthiness to third parties, but the free Schufa report is sufficient for your own information.