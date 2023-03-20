Keller Williams, which claims to be the world‘s largest real estate network by number of agents, recently expanded into Germany.
A broker is not a salesman, but a financial advisor, says Soteroff.
Keller Williams, which claims to be the world‘s largest real estate network by number of brokers, is now also available in Germany. The US-based franchise company licenses and trains real estate agents. There are training centers for this in every region.
“We’re not coming to Germany to change the way real estate is done,” said William Soteroff, president of Keller Williams worldwide, to Business Insider.