How does China grasp the “pulse” of the trend of global digitalization? – Chinanews.com

(Economic Observer) How does China grasp the “pulse” of the trend of global digitalization?

China News Agency, Beijing, May 27th (Reporter Liu Wenwen) With the in-depth development of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, the global wave of digitalization is surging, with unprecedented development speed, wide range of radiation and deep influence. In this context, how does China grasp the digital “pulse”?

At the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum Global Digital Application Innovation Forum held here, participants conducted in-depth discussions on digital application innovation.

Jiang Zhenghua, honorary chairman of China Data Alliance, pointed out that the current digital technology accelerates innovation, digital applications continue to expand, and are increasingly integrated into the entire process of economic and social development. key strength.

In recent years, China has vigorously promoted the digital transformation of various industries and achieved positive results. Wang Jianwei, a first-level inspector of the Information Technology Development Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, pointed out that China‘s digital infrastructure has been continuously consolidated, and the world‘s largest optical fiber and 4G and 5G networks have been built. The construction of the industrial Internet ecology is accelerating. At present, there are more than 240 industrial Internet platforms with certain influence in China. The numerical control rate of key processes in key industrial enterprises has reached 58.6%, and the penetration rate of digital R&D and design tools has climbed to 77%.

Jiang Zhenghua said that in order for China to become stronger, better and bigger in the digital economy, enterprise innovation is an important starting point. In the face of complex and profound changes in the international situation in the digital economy era, enterprises must seize and make good use of important strategic opportunities for the development of the digital economy, build an internationally competitive digital industry cluster, and comprehensively support and lead the high-quality development of China‘s digital economy.

Under the current wave of digital industrialization and industrial digitization, digital transformation and upgrading has become the core “engine” driving digital integration and high-quality development of enterprises. A large number of Chinese enterprises have embarked on the road of digital transformation.

How to implement digitalization in the construction industry? Wang Shaoshan, senior vice president of Glodon Technology Co., Ltd., pointed out that the essence of the construction industry is a business system of “point, line, and surface”. The multi-project parallel management of “, the entire construction enterprise will link multi-level application scenarios and integrate multi-business systems, and finally form a “body”. This is the real integrated solution for enterprise digital transformation.

According to Yin Chengjie, the former vice-minister of the Ministry of Agriculture, there is great potential for digital technology to help rural revitalization. He said that digital technology has an irreplaceable role in accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas and improving the quality and competitiveness of agricultural and rural development.

In recent years, Jingdong Group has carried out a lot of practice in the digital intelligent supply chain to help rural revitalization. Gao Liqiang, vice president of Jingdong Group, said that Jingdong takes digitalization as a breakthrough to lead the upgrade of the supply chain of agricultural products. For example, use new technologies to activate smart farms at the source of farming. In the circulation link, use the B2B platform to match supply and marketing, broaden the sales channels, and use the big data of characteristic industries in marketing to help enterprises accurately reach target consumer groups.

To accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises, it is necessary to continuously gather the strong vitality of digital application and innovation of enterprises, and seize the opportunities of digital development. In the view of Guo Jintong, vice president of UFIDA Network Technology Co., Ltd., the current digital resource governance has made great progress, and the most painful data island problem in the stage of enterprise informatization has been alleviated in the process of digital transformation.

Guo Jintong said that based on informatization and Internetization, the process of digitalization and intelligent integration and innovation and development has come. “This is the era of digital intelligence business.” Now many enterprises have entered the stage of digital intelligence transformation 2.0 and started global digital intelligence governance. We look forward to seeing more and more innovations in data services and intelligent services. (over)