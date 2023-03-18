Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Backtowork24 is an Italian platform authorized by Consob in the publication on the Internet of crowdfunding campaigns to finance innovative entrepreneurial initiatives launched by Startups, Small and Medium Enterprises and Real Estate.

Campaigns are of type equity based: in exchange for the economic contribution of the investors, the start-ups and SMEs who offer them sell shares of their share capital (equity).

Il crowdfunding represents an important resource for new businesses; there are already several collection campaigns launched and concluded in Italy! Equity crowdfunding investors hope to discover the next successful product or service that will make them big money, knowing that when funding an emerging and innovative venture, there is no certainty about the outcome.

In this review we will see how to do it investire nell’equity crowdfunding through Backtowork24. I will explain how the portal works and what advantages and disadvantages are connected to the investment. At the end of the article you will also find my opinion on the platform and on the convenience of investing or not.

Continue reading!

This article talks about:

What is Backtowork24

Backtowork24 it is in essence a showcase site that selects offers with high potential and publishes them; the Offering Companies are mainly technological Startups and innovative SMEs, but also Startups with a social vocation, traditional SMEs, collective investment undertakings and other companies that invest in companies with an innovative vocation; there are also projects in the real estate sector.

The portal is managed by BacktoWork24 Srl companywith registered office in Milan, registered in the Register of portal managers since 2015. Backtowork24 is a completely free service for investor users.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

How does a collection campaign work?

Il principle of operation of the platform is very simple. The manager publishes on its portal the Offers of financing with the most promising growth potential that have been selected by the team of analysts.

The investor users they can be individuals or companies; by registering on the portal, an investor has access to the business plan and all the documentation of the active projects, in this way he can analyze the proposals in detail and consciously mature the decision to proceed with the investment order.

For every published offer there is one minimum figure that the user can invest, generally ranges from €250 to €500. The system then automatically calculates the share of equity corresponding to the invested amount. During the same campaign it is also possible to make multiple investments until the collection objective has been reached.

The fundraising goal of a campaign and its capital target to be achieved by the deadline date. A campaign can also go into overfunding, i.e. raise more capital than the pre-established minimum target.

The platform partner, Gruppo Banco BPM Spa, will take care of collecting the sums of money on the unavailable account held in the name of the Offeror Company; if the campaign is closed successfully, the investors’ sums will be delivered to the startup or PMI, otherwise, in the event of campaign failure, the sums will be returned by the Bank to the investors.

What title is issued to the investor? On the basis of the legal form of the Offering Company, company quotas (in the case of Srl) or shares (in the case of SpA) can be issued.

Even after the end of the campaign, Backtowork24 makes constant monitoring of the project available to investors: they will be able to receive periodic communications from the company, download financial statements and other documents, receive presentations of business results and financial statements.

Path to investing

The investment process is simple and intuitive and requires less than 5 minutes:

Register and discover the active projects; Choose the project you want to finance and the amount; Answer the “appropriateness questionnaire” required by the Consob Regulation and wait for the outcome; Continue with the order by entering the amount you wish to invest and click on “invest”.

You will then receive an email with the investment order attached in which you will find all the data and instructions for making the transfer (via home banking).

What is the appropriateness questionnaire?

It is a prevention tests to which the investor is subjected before confirming any order. The questionnaire verifies that the level of knowledge and understanding of the risks is adequate for the financial instrument in question.

The outcome of the test is communicated via email but the investor will then decide, in the event of a negative outcome, whether to cancel the operation or proceed with the investment anyway, at his own risk.

How and how much can you earn with equity crowdfunding?

Subscribing to a shareholding in a company means becoming one effective membersa status that allows you to enjoy some, if any, patrimonial and/or administrative rights, which can be:

the right to profit sharing through the distribution of dividends;

through the distribution of dividends; in case of change of corporate control o the right of withdrawal or co-sale of the share;

o the right of withdrawal or co-sale of the share; il option right in the event of a share capital increase;

in the event of a share capital increase; il right to vote at the shareholders’ meeting.

The envisaged rights, as well as the methods that regulate them, are communicated in each offer.

The potential return in this type of investment can be substantial in the event that the financed company reaches very high levels of economic performance, but there are no certain returns and no set time within which the business will start to bring profit – you are faced with a medium to long-term investment.

The most direct and fastest way to review your money is to sell your shares to another private investor. Since the companies in question are not listed on regulated markets, the sale may be difficult and is inadvisable before 3 years because in doing so you will lose the tax advantages that derive from investments in startups.

How risky is the investment?

The investment is aimed at subscribing the risk capital of a company, therefore there is no guarantee of the return of the operation. The amount of invested capital can therefore be lost, in whole or in part, depending on the more or less negative performance of the company.

Invest in startup e PMI innovative it is therefore a lot risky. The investor also faces the probable illiquidity of the securities issued by the firm. In general, securities not traded on organized markets are more illiquid and therefore it becomes difficult to sell them in the short term and at their actual value.

Another obstacle to the investor’s earnings is the prohibition of distribution of profits to shareholders envisaged by the Law in the case of innovative startups; prohibition which is valid as long as the status of startup remains, i.e. for the first 5 years of activity of the company. Small and Medium Enterprises, on the other hand, are not subject to this limit and can distribute dividends immediately.

If you change your mind, you can withdraw from the investment

Thanks to the Consob Regulation, the investor can exercise:

Il right of withdrawal from the investment order, free of charge, within 7 days of sending the subscription, subject to email notification to the platform;

from the investment order, free of charge, within 7 days of sending the subscription, subject to email notification to the platform; Il right of revocation of the adhesion before the conclusion of the funding campaign, within 7 days from the date on which the investor becomes aware of new information and significant changes in the situation of the startup (or SME) or in the conditions of the offer. There are no penalties, just communicate the decision to the platform.

In both cases, the sums paid will be returned.

See also Daimler, the chip crisis affects production, not profits Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Tax advantages

Investments in startups and innovative SMEs appeal to some investors due to the tax deductions they enjoy when filing their income tax returns. Investments made through collective investment undertakings or companies that invest mainly in startups and innovative SMEs are also included. All other SMEs are excluded.

In practice, natural persons enjoy a direct deduction from IRPEF equal to 30% of the amount invested for a maximum eligible benefit of 1 million euro. Legal entities, on the other hand, benefit from a deduction from IRES income equal to 30%, for a maximum of 1.8 million.

In order not to lose the right to tax breaks, investments must be maintained for a period of at least 3 years.

The Budget Law 2019 it then increased the subsidy rate for the current year, bringing it to 40%, subject to authorization by the European Commission.

My Business Opinions

This is all there is to know about the service offered by the site Backtowork24; it’s a portale di equity crowdfunding valid, in good standing, easy to use and transparent. The active projects are diverse and concern several sectors, therefore there is no shortage of opportunities. You can compare it with other portals that I reviewed on Affari Miei.

Having said that, since we are talking about high-risk investments, I want to give you some advice:

If you want certain and immediate earnings, you have made the wrong investment.

Invest in the portal only the sums you can afford to lose.

Invest only a small percentage of your portfolio.

Diversify the rest of the portfolio into more traditional assets.

Invest only in projects you truly believe in.

Conclusions

Investing in startups means committing one’s money for a few years and without guarantees, it means aiming for substantial income starting from even minimal capital, it means supporting the development of new products and services that could have a large following in the future. If this is the investment that’s right for you, all I have to do is wish you good earnings and treasure the advice I’ve given you.

Anyway, before saying goodbye I remind you that on mine blog you will find lots of informative content, guides, reviews and interesting articles on the vast and constantly evolving world of investments and savings.

See you soon!