How does long-distance leadership work?

“Many employees and managers do indeed fear that working from home can harm their careers,” Frey has stated. Unfortunately, Weinand also complains that the realization that leadership can work just as well remotely as from the office has not yet reached all executive floors. Both advise managers to speak openly with their supervisors about possible concerns and to make themselves visible through regular meetings. The boss can also be kept up to date on current projects and new ideas, says Weinand. Problems have to be actively addressed – “solution-oriented and factual, don’t complain,” warns the consultant.

The question of how many days of home office a supervisor can “afford” varies from case to case. “It is assumed that three days of presence and two days of digital work is acceptable for a manager, so that it is roughly a 50:50 distribution,” says Frey as a rule of thumb. Weinand thinks that with good organization a boss could even work entirely from home. “In many companies, however, one joint team day per week has emerged as a minimum,” she says.

