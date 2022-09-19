In the technology and digital circle, Apple’s annual autumn conference is called the “ Technology Spring Festival Gala”, and the new iPhone every year has attracted the attention of users around the world . Since Apple has strict requirements for media evaluation machines, domestic and foreign cooperative media and distributors have signed non-disclosure agreements, and they cannot be activated before the specified time, otherwise they will face huge fines.

On September 14, the evaluation ban of the iPhone 14 series was lifted, and many media released relevant evaluations. Many domestic media were full of praise for the iPhone 14 series. At the same time, foreign media have also released evaluation videos and articles. Everyone must be curious about the foreign media’s views on Apple’s new phone. Today, Mobile China has compiled the evaluation of foreign media for everyone. Which statement do you agree with the most?

Patrick Holland: Smart Island is not the best name, but it is definitely one of the best features of the iPhone 14 Pro series

CNET believes that Apple has applied Face ID since the iPhone X, and Liu Haiping has been popular since then, but it has now been replaced by a pill-shaped hole. On its own, the pill screen is more acceptable than Liu Haiping, and one of his favorite features is the hole-punch area to display system alerts and background activities.

Apple refers to the hole-drilled area as a “smart island,” which can be zoomed in/out at will, but will zoom out at the top when the user answers a call, and zoom in to show music playing, timers, and other notifications. While Smart Island might not be the best-sounding name, it’s the best feature on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Eli Blumenthal: eSIM may be difficult to implement in the short term, but it is the right direction in the long run

Apple eliminated the physical SIM card slot in the U.S. iPhone 14 series, and some fear it will be more difficult to switch carriers, but carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile, and Boost Mobile think the opposite is true. “Mint has supported eSIM for nearly two years, and this technology makes it easier and faster for users to switch,” Aron North, Mint Mobile’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement to CNET.

CNET believes that all three major U.S. providers support eSIM, and some companies, like T-Mobile, have even been using the technology to offer free network trials as a way to lure rival customers. US Mobile has nearly 250,000 subscribers, and one-third of them currently use an eSIM. eSIM may be difficult to implement in the short term, but it is the right direction in the long run.

Mike Wuerthele: iPhone 14 Pro’s image and battery life are balanced

The iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with a 48-megapixel wide-angle main camera lens, the sensor supports quad-pixel aggregation, and has a 7P lens and OIS. Taking pictures is not just about hardware, the iPhone 14 Pro supports night mode, portrait mode, imaging style, macro and Apple Pro RAW, and can also shoot 4K 60fps video, including 30fps ProRes and 60fps HDR mode, and the cutscene mode can also be extended to 4K 30fps (HDR).

Appleinsider says the iPhone 14 Pro has great battery life, up to 23 hours for local video playback, down to 20 hours for streaming video, and up to 75 hours for audio playback. Apple says that if you use a 20W or higher power adapter to charge the iPhone 14 Pro, you can charge it to 50% in 30 minutes.

Sareena Dayaram&Lisa Eadicicco: If you want to switch phones, the iPhone 14 Pro is more worth buying

CNET believes that Apple has added the most interesting new features to the iPhone 14 Pro series, including a smart island that replaces the bangs, an A16 bionic processor and a 48-megapixel main camera. The iPhone 14 series introduced new features such as car crash detection, eSIM, satellite communications, and more, but in fact the iPhone 14 is “one of the least improved models in Apple’s history.” While the iPhone 14 is highly rated, it is not recommended for purchase.If you are determined to experience the latest models, then it is recommended to buy the iPhone 14 Pro series, these two models have obvious changes, such as 120Hz high refresh rate, smart island, A16 processor, etc.

For the iPhone 12 series, CNET said that although the iPhone 12 series was released two years ago, it shares many similarities with the iPhone 14 series, such as support for 5G, MagSafe accessory compatibility, and more. The iPhone 14 series is not so much a major upgrade as it is an update. If your iPhone 12 series still works, then there is no need to buy the iPhone 14 series.

Since the iPhone X, Apple has gradually entered the era of full screen, and has witnessed the process of other manufacturers from Liu Haiping – lifting camera – digging screen – under-screen camera, but Apple still insists on Liu Haiping. This year, the iPhone 14 Pro series finally made a decision to go against the “ancestor” – using a hole-digging screen, and the market response was also quite enthusiastic. On the basis of the digging screen, Apple may have adopted the smart island design for the first time in order to increase the fun and functionality, but the evaluation on the Internet is seriously polarized.

Many people think that Smart Island is a kind of “slipper”. After the evaluation was lifted, it was discovered that Smart Island is actually a more efficient way of interaction. Although most of the apps that are currently adapted to Smart Island are Apple’s own apps, some developers have designed new gameplay for Smart Island. I believe that Smart Island will become the driving force for iPhone users to buy phones in the near future.