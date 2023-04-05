At around 1:30 p.m., cheers erupt in Collect Pond Park. It is the moment when the smartphones of the demonstrators receive the message that many of them have been waiting for years: Donald Trump has been arrested. There was nothing to see from the cordoned off area opposite the courthouse in Lower Manhattan – the ex-president had turned himself in to the authorities at the back entrance, protected from the looks of the hundreds of onlookers and journalists who had gathered in front of the court – but that was all Knowing that Trump was in custody was enough to provoke shouts of joy from opponents of the ousted leader. The approximately 150 Trump supporters who had also gathered in the park could not do anything about it for the moment.