How eastern Swiss solar companies are coping with the boom

“We have tripled the number of employees, but it’s still not enough”: How solar companies in eastern Switzerland are coping with the boom

Switzerland will quickly need much more solar power if it wants to achieve its energy transition goals. But can the industry keep up at all? What solar companies in Eastern Switzerland say about it.

The fitters are well occupied: New apprenticeships are intended to defuse the shortage of skilled workers at the solar companies.

Image: Matthias Jurt

«Wanted: solar technician (m/f/d), 100 percent.» Such job advertisements are currently to be seen frequently. Hardly any branch of industry in Switzerland is growing as fast as the solar industry. Photovoltaic systems with a total output of 1083 megawatts were newly installed last year – 60 percent more than in the previous year. 3500 additional jobs were created.

