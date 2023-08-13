How educational inequalities are perceived – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

Education in Austria is often considered to be accessible to everyone. The expansion of education in recent decades has increased access to higher education for many young adults. It is therefore not infrequently described politically as the success of enforced equal opportunities: “Anyone who wants to can do it.” Nevertheless, social issues remain Educational inequalities in Austria – as various studies show – have existed for decades and have even increased in the course of the COVID-related school closures. Inequalities in children’s economic, social and cultural resources continue to be significant at school. As we show in this article, the fact that educational success in Austria depends heavily on financial resources and family support is now also reflected in the perception of educational opportunities contrary. That helps to understand why in the last decade the privatization of educationespecially in the form of privately organized or financed tutoring, has increased significantly in Austria.

How are educational opportunities perceived?

Achieving higher educational qualifications is seen in Austria as an important basis for social advancement viewed. Around 84 percent of the 3,213 parents surveyed in this year’s AK Nachhilfe Barometer agreed more or less (43 percent) or completely (41 percent) with the statement that anyone with a good school certificate can climb up the social ladder. These high approval ratings are evidence of the shift in educational awareness that is well documented in educational research: Today, education is very closely associated with qualifications, professional and life success and thus with social status, while aspects of personality development tend to recede into the background.

At the same time, the results of the parent survey show that educational opportunities not be considered to be equally distributed in Austria. Around seven out of ten parents surveyed agree (rather or completely) that a good school-leaving certificate can only be achieved in Austria if the parents of the school children have sufficient financial means and/or support their children sufficiently in their learning. There are hardly any differences in response behavior according to social situation (income, education) or socio-demographic composition of the parents. The type of school attended by their own children does not seem to influence this picture either. The high approval ratings show that the level of equality of opportunity achieved in the Austrian education system is considered to be low and that the subjective assessment also corresponds to scientific findings. At the same time, it becomes clear that parents realistically assess the causes of educational success beyond the meritocratic ideology of a meritocracy. This means that there is at least a clear awareness that educational success is not (only) a question of one’s own performance.

On the one hand, the importance of a good school leaving certificate for social advancement and the social positioning of the children is considered to be high, on the other hand, in the parents’ perception, achieving this qualification can only succeed if their own support is high. Especially when the majority of schools classify the compensatory performance as insufficient (see Figure 2). And that’s exactly what parents do in Austria: They invest a lot of time and money in their children’s success at school – at least if they have sufficient resources at their disposal. As a result, learning and educational processes are largely shifted into the private sphere.

Increasing privatization of education

The increasing privatization of educational success can be documented in the Chamber of Labor’s annual tutoring barometer. Since 2010, the tutoring quota has increased by 10 percentage points to 30 percent in the 2022/23 school year. The parents’ expenses are considerable. In the last school year and in the last summer months before that, families spent a total of 121.6 million euros on private tutoring, which means that the total expenditure was 18.9 million euros higher than in the previous year. The average cost of tutoring in the 2022/23 school year was around EUR 720 per school child, which represents an increase compared to the previous year (2022: an average of EUR 630). While the proportion of paid tutoring is stable at a high level, the average costs for each affected family have risen noticeably. But many families cannot afford the expensive, paid tutoring, which is why free tutoring has also increased in the last decade. And the need for tutoring would be even greater: In total, the parents of around 200,000 students would have liked (more) paid tutoring for their child last year.

In addition to financial resources, parents’ time and educational resources are crucial. The AK tutoring barometer also shows that learning time is being shifted into private life. Almost four out of five children (78 percent) receive at least some supervision at home while doing their homework, studying and practicing. Almost a quarter of the children are helped by their parents practically every day; another third do this at least once a week. Around six out of ten children are supervised at least once a week when doing their homework and studying. Especially single-parent families and parents who themselves had only a short time at school or who attended school in another country cannot meet these demands in reality. Your children have less support when learning.

Conclusions for educational policy

In any case, anyone looking to the future will think about three major challenges: digitization, climate change and demographic change. Irrespective of the assessment of these developments, it is clear that these major challenges go hand in hand with a greater need for skilled workers and a greater need for further training. The contradiction between the high status of education, the realistic perception of educational inequalities and the parallel increase in privatization must alarm us. The fact that educational inequality is increasing as a result of the latest educational policy measures and that reduced participation in education for groups with few resources is increasing is socially and economically unsustainable. An education policy is needed that curbs privatization tendencies and ensures the acquisition of basic skills and the promotion of individual strengths. This high level of educational inequality is becoming a brake on overcoming the challenges facing society as a whole.

Elementary education, school and further education must be designed in such a way that they do not rely on private resources, but are accessible to everyone. Schools with many children with major challenges need more and more intensive learning settings to support children from resource-poor families. Educational institutions must after AK Opportunity Index financed. Schools must be organized in such a way that, in addition to imparting learning content, there is also time for practice, asking questions and repeating. All-day schools must be expanded and further developed. Learning content should also be prioritized. In addition, it takes time and resources at school so that the strengths and potential of children can be (further) developed and it can be ensured that everyone acquires the basic skills well. Such educational policy measures can also succeed in strengthening the trust of parents and children in the public education system and reducing tendencies toward privatization.

