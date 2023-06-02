How employees report moving expenses on their tax returns

However, there is a catch: Although bachelor students can state up to 6,000 euros in special expenses in their tax return, this is usually of no use. Because: The special expenses are only relevant if they can be deducted from a correspondingly high taxable income. Only students who already have a higher income from a part-time job or something similar can benefit. Because: If the special expenses result in a tax loss, this cannot be carried over to other years. The special expenses can therefore only be used in the tax return in the respective year. If other income is missing to offset this, the effect fizzles out.