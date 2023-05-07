How Europe oversleeps the future of nutrition

“We have extremely good researchers and founders in the biotech sector in Germany and Europe,” says Doreen Huber, partner at venture capital investor EQT Ventures, which has invested in the Berlin fermentation start-up Formo. “That could actually be our chance to be at the forefront. It is a big mistake and a missed opportunity that Europe is currently still acting too slowly when it comes to new food technologies.”

“We are really worried that Europe will fall behind in the climate-friendly food innovations developed here,” says Onego spokeswoman Handschuh. And Onego Bio is not alone. The young company recently founded the Food Fermentation Europe interest group together with four other European-Israeli food technology companies in the field of precision fermentation.