Stefan Schneider, who conducts research at the Cologne Sport University, uses an analogy to explain what happens in the brain: like a computer shutting down, movement causes activity in the frontal cortex to decrease. This part of the brain is responsible for absorbing, evaluating and analyzing information and initiating actions. This activity shifts to what is known as the motor cortex, which needs the computing capacity to carry out movements. “The brain is limited in what it can do and uses the resources accordingly,” says Schneider. As the brain reallocates its resources, a kind of reset occurs in the frontal cortex, which in turn leads to stress management.

Schneider also emphasizes one factor that should not be missing: having fun with the sport you practice. This also includes finding a suitable intensity and the right time of the day. Otherwise exercise is more something that could cause additional stress – instead of allowing a manager, for example, to switch off after a long day at work, as desired.