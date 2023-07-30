Home » How expensive food should actually be
Business

How expensive food should actually be

by admin
How expensive food should actually be

The retailer is well aware of this, but still wants to set an example. “We see that many of our customers are suffering from the persistently high food prices. Nevertheless, we have to face the uncomfortable message that the prices of our food, which are incurred along the supply chain, do not reflect the environmental costs,” says Penny manager Stefan Görgens. With the week-long campaign in all 2150 branches, the company wants to create problem awareness among customers.

The chain, which belongs to the Rewe Group, does not want to keep the additional income, but rather donates it to a project for climate protection and the preservation of family-run farms in the Alpine region.

See also  Italy is without electronic engineers: "Vitals for robotics, chips, defense and artificial intelligence"

You may also like

Guterres (UN): “More hunger and migrations due to...

Ministry of Housing Announces New Policies to Boost...

Russian “Ikea”: New clone of the furniture chain...

Semi-detached, can the new owner be asked to...

For financial investors, medicine is a means of...

Xinjiang Speeds Up Construction with 70 Landmark Major...

Either with him or forgotten: Calenda condemned to...

These four jobs are at risk from AI...

Fiat Unveils Five New Cars to Increase Profits...

The government rewrites the Pnrr: nine projects are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy