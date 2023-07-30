How expensive food should actually be

The retailer is well aware of this, but still wants to set an example. “We see that many of our customers are suffering from the persistently high food prices. Nevertheless, we have to face the uncomfortable message that the prices of our food, which are incurred along the supply chain, do not reflect the environmental costs,” says Penny manager Stefan Görgens. With the week-long campaign in all 2150 branches, the company wants to create problem awareness among customers.

The chain, which belongs to the Rewe Group, does not want to keep the additional income, but rather donates it to a project for climate protection and the preservation of family-run farms in the Alpine region.

