How Extreme Heat Affects the Performance of Electric Cars: Tips for Summer Driving

Not only the cold impacts the performance of electric cars, the summer heat can also have. its consequences for this type of vehicle. Photo: Getty Image.

If you have a combustion car with a gasoline or diesel engine, you will know that heat waves only have one effect on it: you must put the air conditioning on full to cool the interior. Those who, on the other hand, have an electric vehicle may have to take other circumstances into account. And if not, tell Dennis Hegstad.

As Business Insider reports, this Tesla Model 3 owner said he was unable to gain access to his vehicle after the 12-volt battery, which powers the car’s smallest functions, including windows and doors, died last week in middle of the Texas summer heat.

The low-voltage battery is crucial not only for powering the car’s smaller electronics, but also for charging the electric vehicle’s main battery, and Tesla can’t charge without it.

“What do you do when it’s so hot that your @tesla doesn’t respond to the mobile app or physical key?”. Startup founder Dennis Hegstad wrote on Twitter. “I can’t open the car or move it to get to a charging point.”

In a video showing him unsuccessfully trying to get into the EV with his Tesla key card, Hegstad said his 2018 Model 3 had about 80 miles of range left when he woke up that morning. He also posted a photo from the Tesla app showing that he “couldn’t find the vehicle” to unlock it.

How does extreme heat affect electric cars?

Many users are aware that low temperatures affect the autonomy of an electric vehicle, reducing its capacity by up to 30% according to some studies. It is less well known that extreme heat also affects batteries and can cause performance problems.

As a rule of thumb, once the temperature drops below 65 degrees and above 77 degrees, lithium-ion batteries, which are the most common in electric vehicles, are affected. For this reason, in summer, the role of the car’s battery cooling system is essential, since it significantly prevents autonomy from being affected.

However, depending on how high the temperatures are and the degradation of the battery, the battery can be greatly affected by overheating, especially above 113 degrees. .

On the other hand, the use we make of the vehicle will also influence its autonomy. It is well known that driving uphill or using the air conditioning affects the performance of any vehicle, and this is no different in the case of electric vehicles. Therefore, opting for behaviors that reduce energy consumption, such as avoiding overloading the trunk, driving in ECO mode or using the air conditioning with a reversible heat pump, will help the battery last longer.

A reliable charge, even in extreme temperatures

But temperatures not only affect EV batteries while on the road, they also affect charging efficiency. Like battery components, electric vehicle charger electronics can lose efficiency in extreme heat.

To avoid these problems, it is always advisable to have a charging point in a place hidden from the sun, or if charging outside the home, choose chargers located in the shade or with solar panels, which will also provide extra energy. If you also choose to charge at dusk, at night or at dawn, you will avoid high temperatures affecting the vehicle’s charging performance and you will make better use of the EV’s charger capabilities.

What to do in case of heat wave?

In order to help you combat the negative effects that high temperatures can have on an EV, the Yess Electrcial website gives a series of recommendations:

Park your EV in the shade

Like most batteries, your EV’s lithium-ion batteries can lose charge if left in the sun for too long. To keep an EV as cool as possible, it’s a good idea to find a shady spot to park your vehicle whenever possible.

Charge the VE only to 80

Most manufacturers recommend not charging the EV to 100% as a best practice for battery care. These batteries have an optimum percentage level that you need to consider when charging them to prevent overcharging and overheating.

It is recommended to charge the EV to 80% in most cases, but especially in summer when temperatures are high. Charging above this percentage in hot weather can lead to cell degradation, a situation that occurs when lithium battery cells lose the ability to charge at their original rate.

Choose protected or underground charging stations

If you do not have an electric vehicle charger at home, you must charge the car at an electric vehicle charging station. High temperatures can also affect charging stations. For this reason, it is best to find a sheltered charging station or an underground station to keep the EV cool while charging and to allow the charging car to cool down.

Unfortunately, there are not many protected or underground public charging stations today. An alternative to public charging stations are home charging stations and workplace charging points. In this way, you can place the charger in a protected area and ensure that the electric vehicle is charged safely and efficiently.

use preconditioning

New electric vehicles incorporate a very useful additional function called preconditioning. With this function, you can pre-cool the car before a long trip and prevent battery drain if you have the air conditioning on full while driving. Preconditioning can be accessed from the EV’s infotainment system or via a smartphone app.

It should be noted that preconditioning works best when plugged in for overnight charging, since power is drawn from the charger rather than the battery. Therefore, those who have domestic chargers for electric vehicles are the ones who will benefit the most from this function.

Use eco mode

The new electric and hybrid cars have an eco mode that increases the efficiency of the EV. Eco mode reduces the amount of power supplied to electronic systems for functions such as acceleration. EVs consume more power when hot, and this setting can help save the range of your charging car, especially during long-distance journeys.

