Business

In September 2019, after the Boeing 737Max was grounded by the FAA, the 737Max of various airlines was parked on the tarmac of Grant County International Airport in Washington State.

U.S. plane maker Boeing has announced a total of 480 deliveries in 2022, compared with 661 deliveries by its biggest rival, Airbus. This is the fourth year in a row that Boeing has trailed Airbus.

The gap between the two is mainly reflected in the Chinese market. Boeing delivered eight planes to China last year, while Airbus delivered more than 100.

Not only that, last July, China‘s three major state-owned airlines agreed to purchase 292 Airbus aircraft; in November, during German Chancellor Scholz’s visit to China, China Aviation Supplies Corporation announced that it had signed a batch of 140 Airbus aircraft in Beijing Purchase agreement, the purchase agreement includes 8 A350, 132 A320 series passenger aircraft, with a total value of about 17 billion US dollars.

In contrast, Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft were grounded by China in March 2019 after an accident for nearly four years. Before the 2019 grounding, Chinese airlines had 97 of the planes, according to Cirium statistics.

