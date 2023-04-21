How followers convince their skeptics

In retrospect, for Schneider it was “not an easy path”, as he says in the podcast. The internal critics in the company were there in addition to the house bank “very well”, according to Schneider. “And it’s a huge challenge at the beginning to differentiate, to get an idea of ​​​​who you can convince for your own way and who maybe just pretends to be convinced and ultimately has a slightly different agenda.”

According to Koeberle-Schmid, this is the central challenge for successors: they have to get their own team behind them. Get them enthusiastic about the new plans and strategies. Statements like “I’m the boss and that’s how we’re going to do it now” aren’t enough, says the consultant. Instead, the successors should use their own willingness to change “to find fellow campaigners in the company who want to be involved in the further development and realignment of the company.” They then need to be encouraged and given responsibility for projects, for example.