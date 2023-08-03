How fragmentation fuels inflation

This fragmentation has lasting consequences for the capital markets. The most significant, in my view, is that a trade rebalancing that will be less productivity and efficiency driven will inevitably lead to higher prices in the affected sectors.

also read: A decoupling from China harms the US economically

Using the example of the supply chains with China, I want to explain why this should be the case. In the context of international trade relations, production capacities in China were not built up as an act of mercy, but based on manifest economic considerations: efficiency and cost advantages in production, wide availability of properly trained workers, provision of the necessary infrastructure, size of the potential sales market, to name just the most important points to name. If arguments other than efficiency or costs are more important, higher prices can hardly be avoided.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

