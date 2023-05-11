How Germany’s administration can be saved

If thinksthat an average visit to the authorities takes 2.5 hours, but only 25 minutes are allotted to the actual processing, while the rest of the travel to and from the office has to be booked, the focus should be on reducing such processes to a minimum. This should be part of a program to automate rule-based administrative procedures more.

To do this, it is necessary to loosen the previously tight legal shackles for automated procedures: automated issuing of administrative acts should not only be possible in the case of binding decisions, but (as in social and tax law) generally, if there is no reason, in individual cases by public officials to edit.