How green trade is possible

How green trade is possible

EU trade policy is under pressure to change and will change. The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, especially those with China, have highlighted the vulnerability of global value chains. Free trade can only become more resilient again if we give more weight to the criterion of “likemindedness” when collaborating with our global partners. In addition, we must use trade instruments in a targeted manner to address the different levels of exchange of goods and goods: bilateral and regional free trade agreements, autonomous trade instruments, sector-specific EU initiatives, multilateral agreements and global trade cooperation. The guiding principle must be that trade must promote climate protection.

