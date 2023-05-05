How Habeck wants to subsidize the electricity price for industry with billions

The plans follow the current electricity price brake, which is limited until spring 2024. It provides a price of seven cents for a basic consumption. However, this is linked to numerous conditions such as a drop in profits or a ban on dividends and bonuses, so that hardly any large company has taken advantage of it. This is no longer mentioned in the new concept, but adherence to tariffs, location guarantees and plans for green transformation are also prerequisites here. “Companies are not given anything for free, they are supported on their way if they follow it consistently,” said Habeck.