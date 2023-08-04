How healthy is the population really?

Global crises and demographic change affect the health of citizens. Children and young people are particularly affected. But many adults also have an increased health risk. Three factors in particular have a negative impact here.

The burden on children and young people in Germany is high. That goes from the Health report 2023 of the AOK Rhineland/Hamburg out.

Accordingly, every second child insured there grows up with at least one stressful family situation. Around 18 percent have at least one parent with a permanent physical illness. Their risk of developing their own health problems is 20 percent higher than that of other children and young people. If one of the parents has a persistent mental disorder, the risk of health problems in the child is increased by 29 percent. This stressful family situation is not uncommon: every fifth minor has a chronically mentally ill parent.

High disease risk for children from poor households

Children and young people from households that receive unemployment benefit II (ALG II) have a 16 percent higher risk of health problems. They miss early diagnosis examinations more frequently (+64%) and are treated in hospital more often (+15%). It is not a fringe group: almost every third child insured with the AOK lives in a household that receives ALG II!

This health report only touches on the corona pandemic, but notes that the proportion of severely overweight children and adolescents has risen by 13 percent to 6.8 percent. The proportion of minors with repeated medically documented language development disorders increased by ten percent.

Post-COVID only affects a few

Looking at all age groups, including adults, the report concludes that infection with SARS-CoV-2 is usually mild to moderate. Lasting consequences are rather rare. In 2021, 209 out of 100,000 insured suffered from post-COVID.

Poverty represents a clear health risk. People who receive ALG II are twice as likely to develop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or depression as people of the same age who are employed. They also have a 78 percent higher risk of type 2 diabetes and a 66 percent higher risk of narrowing of the coronary arteries.

The report also addresses environmental pollution and its effects on the health of the population. The average fine dust pollution in 2017 reads worryingly. In almost all regions of the Rhineland and Hamburg, it was above the guideline value of ten micrograms per cubic meter of air recommended by the World Health Organization at the time.

More health care through environmental protection demanded

Global warming is also depressing: In the hot year of 2018, there were twice as many heat-related hospital cases among over 65-year-olds in the Rhineland and in Hamburg as the average for previous years. Since, according to model calculations, the number of heat-related hospital cases could increase sixfold by the year 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise unabated, the team of authors calls for rapid and comprehensive measures to comply with the Paris climate protection agreement.

