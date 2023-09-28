How Heidelberg Materials wants to manage the green transformation

Von Acht repeatedly emphasizes the opportunities: “High emissions mean, conversely, that we have a lot of leverage to solve the problem,” he says on this hot summer day. The 57-year-old has been on the board for more than a decade and a half. He is considered a problem solver: savings programs, integration of acquisitions, the difficult North American business, he did it all.

The biggest of his tasks now lies before him: the decarbonization of the 150-year-old traditional company. Around 85 million tons of CO2 per year, that’s what it’s all about. He got help for this: “I have a big heart for sustainability and have personally put a lot of energy into the topic, but I am not a sustainability expert,” he says. He wants to show: “We are really serious about this.”

