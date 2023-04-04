HA Hessen Agency GmbH

“In order to tackle the challenges of our time, we need an understanding of scientific facts and of how science works,” emphasizes Angela DornHessian Minister for Science and Art, in conversation with radio and TV presenter Evren Gezer and Folke Mühlhölzer, the chairman of the board of directors of the Hessen agency. Minister Dorn explains that open-ended research and good science communication are of great importance in today’s world. And her ministry and the Hessen agency work closely together on both issues. “Our goal is to keep or bring in excellent, internationally recognized researchers in Hesse,” explains Angela Dorn. And that’s what it’s all about in the eleventh episode of the podcast “20 minutes Hessen”.

Science communication for everyone

The initiative “Hesse creates knowledge” shows what is being researched at the Hessian universities and prepares scientific topics in an understandable way. On the Website around 650 articles on science and research in Hessen can be accessed. There is also a podcast there that offers scientists a platform to talk in detail about their topics and to make them accessible to people interested in science. Evren Gezer has listened to a few episodes and “is totally enthusiastic about the super interesting episodes, which have a topic for everyone”. Minister Dorn is pleased with the positive response to the podcasts: “They take the time to talk to researchers about their work, to tease out what is special about the research results – and to prepare all of this in an understandable way.”

“We are really proud of the high-quality content produced. The focus is on making our university landscape, which is one of the best in Germany, known. At the same time, the reports, podcasts and films are also an offer of help for students to decide on a university”, Folke Mühlholzer advertises the comprehensive, exciting guide.

This also includes the series of events “The Moment of Truth”. Angela Dorn invites scientists to a regulars’ table. Citizens get into conversation with them – on a predetermined topic and “like with a provocative thesis,” explains Dorn, and Evren Gezer and Folke Mühlholzer report on the past rounds: “It’s nice to feel the moment when people really open up in this format and a fruitful discussion develops. People really take something with them.”

Research must also be allowed to fail

Evren Gezer asks whether there is also funding for projects where the result cannot yet be guessed exactly. Minister Angela Dorn replies: “Research must also be able to fail. You have to keep an open mind both in basic research and in application-oriented research. Then you can tease out brilliant ideas!”

Innovations are the fuel of the future development of our country, stressed Dr. Rainer Waldschmidt in the third episode of “20 minutes Hessen”. Hesse is in national and international competition. The heart of science funding is the LOEWE research funding program, which also includes a funding line for small and medium-sized companies. For Folke Mühlholzer, promoting science is therefore the same as promoting business: “With LOEWE 3 we are promoting cooperation between universities and small and medium-sized companies so that these two can stimulate each other,” he says. With another funding line of the program, the state supports, for example, new, highly innovative research ideas whose outcome is still uncertain. According to the minister, Hesse is thus closing a funding gap in the German science system by supporting courageous science.

Flying funds, mutually beneficial universities and companies, a lion-strong funding line and gigantic cultural treasures – the topics of the current episode of “20 Minutes Hessen” could not be more exciting. Evren Gezer sums it up: “Hessen is great – you just have to point it out a bit here and there”. The multifaceted work of the business promoters offers space for many more conversations with Evren Gezer – in a short and sweet way in about twenty minutes. The podcast can be found at hessisch.de as well as on all common podcast platforms.

