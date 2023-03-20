Before the first hypnosis, he talks to his patients about their concerns, their experiences and possible solutions. “For example, if they are stressed at work, we first discuss: What is the goal? What would I need to better cope with the situation? And what do I have any influence on at all?” This conversation usually sets an unconscious process in motion and guides the subsequent hypnosis in a helpful direction.

In her sessions, Katharina S. sat with her eyes closed and comfortably wrapped in a blanket on an armchair and experienced a very special feeling of relaxation that she had never known before: “You are not sleeping, but you are still deeply relaxed. Your pulse is totally slowing down.”