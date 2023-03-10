Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

How to buy NIO shares? Do they agree? What is the quotation and what is the performance of these stocks? Where are they bought?

If you are an investor, then you may have asked yourself these and other questions about NIO shares.

Choosing which are the best instruments to include in the portfolio is an operation that requires a lot of attention, preparation and awareness: in fact, it is necessary to carefully analyze the security, have very clear information such as quotationl’trendil target price and so on, so invest consciously and without making mistakes.

In this guide we will see together all the information necessary to invest consciously by choosing these actions.

NI: who is it?

Maybe you already know the company, but personally I always prefer to inquire to understand who I’m dealing with.

NIO is a Chinese automaker active since 2014 and located in Shanghai. The company specializes in the design and development of electric vehicles.

The company participates with its team in the FIA ​​Formula E championship, and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2018.

The capitalization amounts to 14.40 billions of dollars.

NIO stock performance and price

We quickly saw when this company was born, which in just a few years has managed to carve out an important space on the stock market.

To get a more in-depth idea of ​​the progress of this company, I also propose the updated graph to check theNIO stock performance in real time:

NIO Stock Forecast 2023: What to Expect? Dividends and target prices

With the updated graph in hand, we can deepen and see other data to understand if invest in NIOas the target price eh dividends

Latest news

Let’s start from the assumption that 2020 and 2021 were particular years, due to the pandemic that we know well. How has all this impacted the performance of the NIO?

Although this company only made its debut in 2018, and despite the pandemic period that has damaged the world economy in general, NIO has seen a 121% increase in deliveries to China in December 2020 (comparison period, the same period of 2019).

This was the fifth consecutive record for production and deliveries to end customers.

Overall, the 2020 it closed with 43.72 deliveries and a +112.6% over the previous year, increasing the total number of cars delivered by Nio to 75,641.

The results communicated in early 2021 pushed Nio shares to New York, leading to a steady increase.

Even the 2021 it was a positive year, given the brilliant results achieved up to the second quarter.

The boom in deliveries has made it possible to counteract the negative impacts of the current situation, strengthened by the fact that the competitor of the Chinese manufacturer, Tesla, has had to withdraw most of the cars from China.

Furthermore, Nio has been greatly supported by the Government through tax incentives aimed at the company itself and consumers.

In the second quarter of 2021, deliveries more than doubled compared to the same quarter of 2020, thanks to the boost from the strongly recovering demand as the pandemic eased.

These positive data have occurred despite the shortage of semiconductors that continues to slow down the work of electric car manufacturers, although the company said it was working with chip suppliers to help lessen the impact on production.

In the second quarter of the year 2022 NIO recorded sales growth of 21.8% on an annual basis, and also plans to deliver approximately 33,000 vehicles in the third quarter.

Of note is the collapse suffered by NIO shares, Tesla’s rival: on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Chinese giant lost more than 10%, after the 8% plunge suffered on Wall Street. The decision of the group active in the EV (electric vehicle) market to cut the estimates on the deliveries of its cars, due to the problems affecting its supply chain, caused by the boom in Covid infections in China, weighed on the prices .

2023 started well, even if towards the month of March the share price began to fall, down to the current 8 dollars.

NIO: the target price

The target price of NIO is equivalent to 14.50 euros. The minimum is 8.95 euros while the maximum is 24.27 euros.

The opinion of analysts, based on consensus, is that of buy. Experts emphasize, in order, the following actions to investors: Buy, outperform e hold.

NIO: dividend

As for i dividendsactually the corporate dividends of Nio Inc have not yet been issued.

However, taking into account the growth of the company’s stock on the Stock Exchange, it is possible that a dividend payment plan will be implemented in the coming years, even if nothing is known for sure.

Should you invest in NIO shares?

Let’s get to the point: is it worth investing in NIO shares? In this guide we have examined all the information useful to those who want to invest in NIO shares.

Ma… should you buy NIO shares?

I want to be blunt, and give you the advice I always give when asked a question like this about stock investing: buying a single stock is never profitable.

In fact, making this move is not convenient, because the risks are very high. If it is true that investing in shares can be advantageous and profitable, it is also true that a share investment must be planned.

If you have never invested in stocks, I suggest you read the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy NIO shares?

If you are aware of the importance of having a strategy and therefore want to buy NIO shares knowing how to do it. then you can do it in two ways:

Contact the traditional bank : if you intend to invest sums of 3,000/4,000 euros, then the classic current account could be sufficient. Italian banks offer the possibility of building a securities portfolio by working with them. However know that the costs are often very high;

: if you intend to invest sums of 3,000/4,000 euros, then the classic current account could be sufficient. Italian banks offer the possibility of building a securities portfolio by working with them. However know that the costs are often very high; Rely on online platforms: you can find many that specialize in buying stocks that give you access to the markets. This strategy is often cheaper than the one proposed by the banks. With the platforms you can buy shares even by investing only 50 euros. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs that you will pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

