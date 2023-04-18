How is Tesla’s Chinese factory treated?Ordinary workers with a monthly salary of 10,000 yuan can be reimbursed for their parents to see a doctor–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

How is Tesla’s Chinese factory treated?Ordinary workers with a monthly salary of 10,000 yuan can be reimbursed by their parents for medical treatment

Fast Technology News on April 17, Tesla has recently announced that,A new energy storage super factory Megafactory will be built in Shanghai, specializing in the production of energy storage products Megapack batteries.

Megapack is a large battery that uses the iron-lithium battery developed by CATL. It can store and supply energy, and each unit can store more than 3MWh of energy, meeting the electricity demand of 3,600 households for one hour.

The plant is scheduled to start construction in the third quarter of 2023 and start production in the second quarter of 2024.

This is Tesla’s second factory in Shanghai. When the previous car factory was completed, there was a wave of recruitment. I thought it was recruiting front-line ordinary employees, but there was a long queue on the spot. It will cause a wave.

It is understood that the treatment at Tesla’s Shanghai factory is generally good.

Tesla staff revealed that a front-line ordinary worker earns a monthly basic salary of 5K+, and other income includes bonuses, allowances, overtime pay, etc., with a salary of 17 per year, and the average monthly income is close to 10,000 yuan.

In addition, there are 7% five social insurances and one housing fund, 5% housing provident fund, free working meals, free shuttle bus, free commercial insurance for the whole family, etc.

“Eating is in the company, housing is public rental housing, everyone has stocks, workers also have, you can choose to get stocks or cash.”

Tesla’s internal staff said: “After all, it is a foreign company, and all guarantees are complete.Now even parents are reimbursed for medical treatment. “