The West German media regularly reports on what is happening at the front in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. And if you are looking for a direct insight into what is happening, you will find it on social media.

On the other hand, less is reported about the not so directly visible consequences of the war: the economic consequences. Justin Turpel took a closer look at them for the Luxembourg green-left newspaper WOXX. Accordingly, Ukraine’s gross domestic product collapsed by 30 percent as a result of the Russian attack and inflation rose to over 26 percent at the end of 2022. In order to ensure the supply and defense of Ukraine, massive support from other countries is required. To this end, the creditor countries reached an agreement with Ukraine in March 2023.

Turpel analyzes this agreement and outlines what it will mean for Ukraine in the long term. Above all, the creditor countries are pushing Ukraine to take social and labor market policy measures that are at the expense of the social groups protected by these policy areas.

In his contribution, Turpel therefore also refers to a Western counter-reaction to these measures. The “Comité pour l’abolition des dettes illégitimes” (CADTM), Turpel quotes the committee’s international spokesman, Eric Toussaintinstead calls for debt relief for Ukraine so that it can develop independently.

The article shows that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed the country into permanent economic (and thus political) ties to the West – exactly the opposite of what the war was intended to achieve from the Russian point of view. A turn in the war in favor of the Russian aggressors, which is currently very unlikely, could still prevent this.