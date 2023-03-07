Other companies are concerned about the night’s sleep of their employees, who notoriously sleep little due to the long commute to work. Printer and camera maker Canon hosts seminars on how to sleep better, offers one-to-one consultations, and equips employees with self-sleep monitoring devices. The event agency Crazy also encourages its 60 employees to sleep as long as possible. Those who regularly sleep for more than six hours receive money points to pay for in the company canteen.

Also read: What bosses have to do to keep good employees

The daily morning gymnastics and sleep support stem from the fundamental belief of companies in Japan that their workforce is a valuable treasure that managers should cherish and care for as best they can. That is why the companies maintain and promote the health of their staff as their most important “business asset”. There is also a legal basis for this: since 1972, all companies have been obliged to take care of the health of their employees.