As the three representative companies of “new car-making forces”, Weilai, Xiaopeng and Ideal have recently announced their financial reports for the first half of 2022. At the same time, “selling a car and losing 100,000” has become a hot topic among netizens. Obviously, in the context of the rapid development of the new energy vehicle industry, the phenomenon of the three companies losing money in selling cars is still intensifying, and the inflection point of profitability is still difficult to show. When traditional car companies flood into the new energy track, how long can the “new car-making forces” lose money?

How to lose $100,000 selling a car

After the release of the financial report of the “new car-making force”, the news that “Wei Lai sold a car with a loss of 100,000” rushed to the hot search. How was this number calculated?

According to Weilai’s financial report, in the second quarter of 2022, Weilai’s net loss was 2.557 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 369.6%. The delivery volume is 25,100 vehicles. In this way, buying a car just pays 102,000 yuan.

In fact, the “new car-making force” that sells cars at a loss is not the Weilai family. According to the financial report, in the second quarter of 2022, Xiaopeng Motors had a net loss of 2.709 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 126.1%; Li Auto had a net loss of 641 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 172.2%. In terms of delivery volume, Xiaopeng Motors was 34,400 units, while Li Auto was 28,700 units.

According to the same method, in the second quarter of 2022, Xiaopeng and Ideal lost 78,700 yuan and 22,300 yuan respectively by selling a car.

Behind the continuous growth of new energy vehicle production and sales, there has always been a hidden worry that it is difficult to make profits. Xu Haidong, deputy chief engineer of the China Automobile Association, told Zhongxin Finance, “At present, our new energy (automobile) manufacturing enterprises have basically not reached the level of profitability.”

Three “new car-making forces” lost nearly 10 billion in half a year

Although the phenomenon of losing money from selling cars continues, from the perspective of revenue data, the performance of the three “new car manufacturers” is still strong.

According to the financial report, in the first half of 2022, Weilai achieved revenue of 20.23 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 22.96%; Xiaopeng Motors revenue was 14.891 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 121.85%; Ideal car revenue was 18.29 billion yuan, an increase of 112.4% year-on-year. Although Weilai maintains the lead, the gap between the growth rate and the doubling of the other two is very obvious.

However, in terms of net profit, the performance of these three “new car-making forces” is slightly embarrassing. In the first half of 2022, the three companies lost a total of nearly 10 billion yuan. Among them, the net losses of Weilai, Xiaopeng and Ideal were 4.54 billion yuan, 4.402 billion yuan and 652 million yuan respectively.

It is worth noting that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange documents show that Shen Yanan, executive director and president of Ideal Auto, sold 400,000 and 600,000 Li Auto shares on September 2 and 6, respectively, cashing out more than 90 million yuan in total. .

Data from the China Passenger Car Association shows that in the process of seizing the new energy vehicle market with traditional car companies, the ranking of “new car manufacturers” has declined.

Traditional car companies are catching up

In the process of seizing the market share of new energy vehicles with traditional car companies, the halo of “new car-making forces” is gradually “fading”. In the context of the rapid development of the industry, traditional car companies have poured into the field of new energy vehicle manufacturing to compete with “new car manufacturers”.

According to the data of the China Passenger Transport Association, in 2021, the three “new car-making forces” will all enter the top 10 of the retail sales list of new energy manufacturers, while from January to August 2022, Weilai, Xiaopeng, Ideal The rankings have all dropped significantly, and only Xiaopeng Motors has entered the top 10 “new car-making forces”.

At the same time, the entry of joint venture car companies will further intensify the competition in the field of new energy vehicles. Quan Yiquan, the head of Kia’s Marketing Headquarters, said in an exclusive interview with Zhongxin Finance, “In the future, the speed of new energy transformation will be accelerated, and 6 pure electric models will be put into production in China within 5 years.” Several new energy models entered the top 15 in the retail sales list of new energy manufacturers in the whole year of 2021 and from January to August in 2022.

How to break through the “new car-making forces”

In the face of the participation of traditional car companies, among the “new forces in car manufacturing”, some car companies choose to increase R&D investment to face the competition, and some car companies choose to improve product positioning and increase profit margins to obtain better benefits.

“We do see a lot of new and very good products launched by peers in this industry.” On the NIO 2022Q2 earnings conference call, Li Bin, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, said that in order to cope with industry competition, NIO will speed up the pace of new product launches. “Next year we will have more new models, including the release of replacement models.”

Xiaopeng and Ideal chose to launch higher-end products to improve product profit margins. Among them, the expected price of Xiaopeng G9 will exceed 300,000 yuan, while the price of ideal L9 will exceed 450,000 yuan.

He Xiaopeng, chairman of Xiaopeng Motors, said, “Starting from the G9, Xiaopeng will insist on long-term investment and independent research and development in electrification technology.” Shen Yanan, an ideal car, said, “The ideal car plans to deliver more than 10,000 Ideal L9s in September. This model is expected to improve the company’s overall gross profit margin in the later stage.” (End)